Ducks waive Canadian defenceman Simon Despres

Despres appeared in one game this past season before landing on long-term injured reserve with a concussion. The native of Laval, Que., has scored six goals and registered 37 assists in 193 NHL contests.
The 25-year-old was selected 30th overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2009 draft. He was traded to the Ducks during the 2014-15 season.
Anaheim signed Despres to a five-year, $18.5 million extension in 2015. The blueliner carried a cap hit of $3.7 million through the 2020-21 season.