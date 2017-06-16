Ducks waive Canadian defenceman Simon Despres

The Anaheim Ducks have placed defenceman Simon Despres on waivers to be bought out.

Despres appeared in one game this past season before landing on long-term injured reserve with a concussion. The native of Laval, Que., has scored six goals and registered 37 assists in 193 NHL contests.

The 25-year-old was selected 30th overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2009 draft. He was traded to the Ducks during the 2014-15 season.

Anaheim signed Despres to a five-year, $18.5 million extension in 2015. The blueliner carried a cap hit of $3.7 million through the 2020-21 season.