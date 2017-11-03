Early errors add to travel woes as Maple Leafs crowned by Kings

LOS ANGELES – Over the course of an 82-game season, there are going to be times when the deck is stacked against you. Arriving at Staples Center on the second half of a back-to-back, and playing for the third time in four nights, falls under that category.

But what had to eat at the Toronto Maple Leafs in the wake of Thursday’s 5-3 loss to the Los Angeles Kings was the unmistakeable role they played in their own demise.

This was not one they could simply chalk up to heavy legs and a quality rested opponent. Even pointing to a spotty effort from backup goalie Curtis McElhinney falls short of explaining why the Leafs repeatedly interrupted stretches of strong play by shooting themselves in the foot.

Much of it comes back to the turnovers and poor decision-making that has ailed them these last few weeks.

“If you don’t take care of the puck you can’t win,” Leafs coach Mike Babcock had said earlier in the day. “It’s just flat-out losing hockey. Can you win the odd night doing it? Sure. But most of the time you’re just going home disappointed and you’re frustrated at the same time.”

Between first-period goals by Michael Amadio, Mike Cammalleri and Trevor Lewis, Toronto actually enjoyed some stretches of sustained pressure.

That’s what made the way that 3-0 deficit was built even more discouraging.

Amadio’s first career NHL goal came after Mitch Marner passed the puck into the neutral zone following an offensive zone faceoff win and Jake Gardiner tripped on bad ice and handed the pick to Tanner Pearson.

Cammalleri had a tap-in on the power play when McElhinney overplayed a Dustin Brown chance and slid out of position.

Lewis slipped free of Gardiner in the final minute of the period while Nazem Kadri unsuccessfully tried to carry the puck out of his own zone. That became a turnover to Nick Shore and an easy goal to make it 3-0.

The comedy of errors reappeared late in the second period when Tyler Toffoli got free of Nikita Zaitsev on a power play and literally shot the puck through McElhinney. He added his second goal a couple minutes later after a neutral zone turnover by the Leafs sent the Kings off in transition.

The run of play wasn’t reflected in that 5-0 score, so it wasn’t all that surprising when Toronto made life a little less comfortable on the Kings.

First Auston Matthews scored on a penalty shot – it’s debateable whether Anze Kopitar actually hit his hands on the breakaway that lead to it – and then he found Morgan Rielly with a spinning pass from the corner just before the second intermission.

When Connor Brown tipped home a shot from the high slot to make it 5-3 with 12 minutes left in regulation, there was plenty of time for a comeback.

Kasperi Kapanen soon had two good chances stopped by Kings goalie Jonathan Quick. Matthews shot high after being awarded another penalty shot with 1:19 left when Kings defenceman Jake Muzzin intentionally knocked his net off its moorings.

Yes, the hole ended up being too deep to emerge from.

There was no surprise in this game for a Leafs team that beat the Kings a couple weeks ago at Air Canada Centre. It always loomed as a tough one on the schedule, but they didn’t do enough to make things a little easier on themselves.

Of Los Angeles, Babcock said: “It’s pretty easy to get a handle on what they’re doing, but they just do it better and longer than most teams.”

That’s the kind of consistency Toronto is still searching for.