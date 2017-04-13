Edmonton Oilers’ 50/50 draw goes north of $300,000

You can’t say Western Canadians don’t get into 50/50 draws.

Back in 2014, a 50/50 winner at an Edmonton Eskimos game claimed a team-record $348,534 jackpot. On Wednesday night, as the Oilers hosted their first Stanley Cup Playoffs game in 11 years, the rambunctious crowd was all in for another 50/50.

Watch this escalation…

The prize ended up coming in at $336,995, for a team record. And your winner is…