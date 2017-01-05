Oilers’ Brandon Davidson out vs. Bruins with illness

Defenceman Brandon Davidson will be out for the Edmonton Oilers‘ game against the Boston Bruins on Thursday due to illness.

Davidson just got back into the lineup on Dec. 13. An upper-body injury he suffered during Edmonton’s first game of the season has limited him to just nine games, in which he has one assist and a plus-one rating.

Fellow defencemen Eric Gryba and Jordan Oesterle will have the opportunity to draw into the lineup in his place. Gryba will likely take Davidson's spot. He has recorded a goal and an assist in 19 games this season.

Davidson has missed a lot of time due to injuries in his career. He missed most of the pre-season due to a concussion, and last year his season ended early on Mar. 6 when he injured his knee in a game against the Winnipeg Jets.