Ehlers nets two goals in third to lead Jets past Canucks

VANCOUVER — Nikolaj Ehlers scored twice in the third period and also added an assist as the Winnipeg Jets downed the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Thursday.

Patrik Laine and Bryan Little had the other goals for Winnipeg (16-17-3), which got 22 saves from Michael Hutchinson.

Markus Granlund replied for Vancouver (14-17-3). Ryan Miller made 21 stops in taking the loss.

Ehlers snapped a 1-1 tie 1:23 into the third period after knocking down a pass from Canucks captain Henrik Sedin in the Winnipeg zone and racing the other way. The speedy Jets winger moved in on a 2-on-1 and used Mark Scheifele as a decoy before ripping his eighth of the season shortside on Miller.

Vancouver had a good chance on a power play a few minutes later, but Hutchinson snagged Sven Baertschi's shot with his glove.

The Jets then put the game out of reach with 7:36 left on a man advantage of their own when Ehlers took a pass at the side of the net and walked out in front before roofing his second of the night over Miller's shoulder.

Little then made it 4-1 with his fifth at 15:43 on a goal that stood after a video review and a subsequent Vancouver challenge for goaltender interference.

Winnipeg, which picked up just its sixth road victory in 19 games (6-11-2) this season, has now won three of its last four heading into the Christmas break.

The Canucks, meanwhile, wrapped up a four-game homestand 2-1-1 and play at Calgary on Friday night.

With the Jets trailing 1-0 late in the second, Laine finally got his team on the board when the rookie scoring leader buried his 19th off a feed from Ehlers shortside with 42.5 seconds left on the clock.

Things got physical earlier in the period.

Laine laid out Henrik Sedin with a check before Winnipeg's Mathieu Perreault took a run at Jannik Hansen later in the shift. Perrault was handed two minutes for kneeing and two minutes for roughing after the ensuing scrum, while Hansen was assessed a minor for roughing.

But of more concern for the Canucks was that Hansen lasted just 11 seconds on his next shift before hobbling to the bench and being helped to the locker-room while favouring his right leg. The veteran winger did not return.

In a scheduling quirk, the teams played their second straight game against each other in the same building following Vancouver's 4-1 victory at Rogers Arena on Tuesday night,

The Canucks opened the scoring 3:54 into the game when Loui Eriksson intercepted a Jake Trouba pass behind the Winnipeg net and found Granlund, who roofed a shot from the top of the crease past Hutchinson for his seventh.

The breakthrough was only the 14th first-period goal Vancouver has scored this season, and just the ninth time in 34 outings the Canucks have opened the scoring.

The Jets got two power plays in quick succession midway through the period, but league's 26th-ranked man-advantage unit failed to register a shot on either Vancouver penalty.

Notes: Henrik Sedin played the 1,200 game of his NHL career... Winnipeg's next game is Tuesday at Chicago.