Eichel says frustrations setting in over Sabres slow start

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sabres centre Jack Eichel acknowledged frustrations are beginning to eat away at the team following its slow start to the season.

"I think it’s probably eating at everyone. I think everyone’s pretty frustrated at this point," Eichel said.

"But I don’t think sitting around and being frustrated and moping about something is really going to do anything about it."

As much as the Sabres are trying to stay patient and upbeat, the team’s franchise player said it’s time for everyone to stop talking about needing to play better and begin showing it on the ice.

"At some point you need to make a transition," he said. "And there’s no better time than now."

Eichel spoke Tuesday morning before Buffalo returned from a two-day break to host the Washington Capitals.

At 4-8-2, the Sabres have dropped three of their past four and are in last place in the Eastern Conference.

With 35 goals scored and 53 allowed, Buffalo’s minus-18 goal differential is the second-worst in the NHL, behind only Arizona’s minus-24.

Injuries are also an issue with Buffalo currently playing without four of its projected top seven defencemen.

This is not the start the Sabres were anticipating under new coach Phil Housley and general manager Jason Botterill. They were brought in as part of an off-season overhaul after Buffalo missed the playoffs for a sixth consecutive year.

Eichel also expected more out of himself and the Sabres a little over a month since signing an eight-year, $80 million contract extension that will make him the franchise’s highest-paid player next year.

"Obviously, we aren’t where we want to be, but no one’s going to change it. No one’s going to feel bad for us," Eichel said.

"You want to get better, and not just saying it, but working to get better and trying to improve yourself."

Eichel has four goals and nine assists in 14 games, and is tied with Evander Kane with a team-leading 13 points.

Secondary scoring has been an issue for a team that’s been held to two or fewer goals nine times.

The power play is sputtering after leading the NHL last season. Buffalo ranks 29th in converting just six of 48 chances while also allowing six short-handed goals.

Forward Kyle Okposo acknowledged it’s been difficult to stay positive.

"It wears on you mentally that’s for sure," said Okposo, who has scored just once in 12 games.

"When things aren’t going well, it’s tough to play. It’s tougher to be confident in yourself and confident in your game," he said. "But you’ve got to find a way to show that confidence and just remember you can play this game."

Housley has maintained an upbeat approach and sees signs of the Sabres adjusting to his system, which relies on speed and defencemen getting involved in the rush.

"I know our record doesn’t reflect where I think we should be, but that’s part of the learning process," Housley said. "There’s a lot of good things to look at in the structure of our game. We have to do it for 60 minutes, though."