First Oilers playoff game in 11 years scores record 50-50 jackpot for couple

EDMONTON — There was an added bonus for one couple who came to watch the Edmonton Oilers in their first NHL playoff game in 11 years on Wednesday night.

The enthusiastic sell-out crowd snapped up so many 50-50 tickets that winners David and Tanya Idzan went home with a record jackpot worth almost $337,000.

The high amount was due in part to a carryover from a March 25 regular-season game when more than $76,000 went unclaimed.

The previous 50-50 Oilers jackpot was about $154,000.

The Oilers themselves didn't end the night as winners.

They lost 3-2 in overtime to the San Jose Sharks in Game 1 of the Western Conference quarter-final.