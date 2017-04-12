First time in the Stanley Cup Playoffs? Prepare to get ambushed

After a disappointing loss in the Leafs’ season-ending game, coach Mike Babcock described how he was going to try to impress upon his young players just how intense playoff hockey is compared to that during the 82 games required to get that far. And he stated, emphatically, that they weren’t going to believe him.

In youth, you imagine that you know all and when it comes to clichés you have x-ray vision. Young players, be they the Leafs rookies or others around the league making their NHL playoff debuts, have heard all the chatter over the years that playoff hockey is a different game. And they’re sure they have a clear reading of it. Maybe they’re more skeptical than ever, given that the game now is some sort of sum of analytics and the like. Numbers are the game desiccated. Just add water and the game will play out.

I’m all for skepticism rather than articles of faith, but in this case I have to go with Babcock. Intensity doesn’t translate into numbers. No, I haven’t played a regular-season game or a playoff game. Been in the arena for more than a few, but maybe no more than a lot of ticket-holders whose seats are closer to the action than mine were.

Stanley Cup Playoffs on Sportsnet NOW Ready for playoff hockey? Stream every single game of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs with Sportsnet NOW

What I’ve been privy to and what Babcock has seen play out is the stuff behind the scenes, stuff around the team, stuff in the dressing room. Of course, Babcock has been immersed in all the NHL playoff life and I’ve just been doing the media drive-bys, pre-games, post-games and between games. Still, I figure I’m enough of a student in human nature if nothing else to read the emotional wear and physical tear on the principals. Future Hall of Famers think they’re prepared for anything that will come down in the crucible and yet they can be ambushed by it as much as the greenest rookie.

Like most of media biz, the best story is most often in the losing dressing room. That’s where I usually go first after the handshakes at a series’ end. What that says about me at an emotional level, well, I really don’t know. According to my research into another cliché, I can assure that in fact misery does not love company, especially if the company has questions and an open notebook.

Back 21 springs ago, I covered an Eastern Conference final that many presumed would be a four-game roast: two-time Stanley Cup winners Pittsburgh featuring Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr versus the Florida Panthers featuring a bunch of guys whose rookie cards go for half a buck. The Penguins had a couple of games to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup final, let Game 6 in Miami get loose on them and then came home for Game 7.

Though the Penguins were missing Ron Francis, out with a broken foot, you had to have figured the Penguins were going to prevail. They had a goalie, Tom Barrasso, who not only had backstopped their Cup-winning teams in ’91 and ’92, but had been Pittsburgh’s best player up to the deciding game. Somehow the Panthers had managed to keep Lemieux and Jagr from scoring in five out of the first six games—that had to give, I thought.

I spent a long time thinking about writing stories of the Florida loss (not necessarily about Panther defenceman Paul Laus, mind you). A bunch of journeymen coming up just short against the Hall of Famers.

Maybe you anticipate me. Those stories weren’t written. Another was.

When needed most, 66 and 68 couldn’t find the net, just Florida’s netminder John Vanbiesbrouck.

The Panthers’ series-winning goal was scored by Tom Fitzgerald on a long shot that he thought so little of, he had started to head to the bench for a line change. A deflection off the stick of defenceman Neil Wilkinson and the puck floated by Barrasso. The Igloo went dead silent and stayed pretty muted the rest of the way. Johan Garpenlov scored late to make it 3-1.

Off to the Penguins’ room I went.

It wasn’t Mario’s reaction that hit me. Sixty-six always handled adversity with less consternation than the ordinary guy would have when someone stole his parking space. He gave credit to the Panthers—“the best defensive team I ever played against.” He wouldn’t commit to coming back for another season. Hockey’s Hamlet per usual.

Sportsnet's Fantasy Playoffs Pool Play the Sportsnet Fantasy Playoffs Pool for your chance to win $5,000 cash if you are crowned the champ! It's FREE and easy to play.

Per his usual, Barrasso declined to comment or even offer a “no comment.” That he didn’t come out to sneer at reporters strongly indicates that he was not having a good day. Presumably by the time the locker room was open to the media he had locked himself into his wine cellar for the summer.

The usually ebullient Jagr looked stunned and downcast. If I didn’t know better I could have sworn all the curls had fallen out his perm.

Yet it wasn’t the big names in the Penguins’ room that struck me. What struck me was the journeymen in the Penguins line-up. Yeah, they had looked across the ice and thought, I’m as good as you and I have Mario and Jagr. The series wasn’t lost to their minds, it was squandered. Whether it was Bryan Smolinksi or Chris Tamer or any number of earnest workers in the Penguins room, this was their best ever chance to win a Cup and it had slipped by them.

And lastly, I looked at Wilkinson and watched him swallow hard. I had never seen anything like that in a losing dressing room during the regular season.

Some aspire to be a star in the post-season, sure. Still the intensity in the playoffs is driven by the fact that nobody wants to be Neil Wilkinson.

If you've never played in the playoffs, you've never lost in the playoffs and there's nothing a coach can tell you. You just have to get ambushed by it and for a fact you'll be ambushed.