Five things we learned: Blue Jackets, Wild keep streaking

A first win, a freakout, a rare goal and more. Here are five things we learned in the NHL on a busy Thursday night in the NHL.

Wood gets Ovechkin’s autograph, 10 years later

Here’s a great story that came out of Thursday’s matchup between the New Jersey Devils and Washington Capitals:

Ten years ago, a hockey-loving kid named Miles Wood sent a letter and a hockey card to his favourite player, Alex Ovechkin.

Wood’s letter came with a request that Ovechkin please sign and return the card — or run the risk of receiving a body check from Woods when he one day made it to the big leagues.

Well, he never got a response — but he did make it to the NHL.

And, 10 years after that piece of fan mail was sent, the Devils rookie faced Ovechkin on NHL ice.

Ovi, hearing about the story ahead of the game, finally responded to Woods' request for an autograph with a signed photo.

In the end, Woods' Devils came out on top, 2-1 in the shootout.

Leafs keep rolling on the road

It wasn't easy, but Thursday night brought another victory for the Toronto Maple Leafs — this time against the Tampa Bay Lightning, 3-2 in overtime.

Both teams were coming off a win the night before, with the Lightning defeating the Canadiens in overtime and the Maple Leafs edging the Panthers for their first shootout win of the season.

The Maple Leafs' win marks their fifth straight victory on the road, and their fourth straight win overall.

Auston Matthews got the scoring started for the young club — a remarkable trend of late — to continue his own personal streak. Nazem Kadri netted the game-winner in extra time.

Matthews has scored nine first-period goals in his rookie season so far, putting him in pretty good company.

Antoine Bibeau was in net for Toronto, getting his first career NHL win in his second career start thanks to an impressive 26-save performance — including a creative mid-air paddle swipe.

Cameras also captured Frederik Andersen retrieving the puck for his crease counterpart. Nice.

Blue Jackets, Wild keep streaking

If we had told you back in October that a New Year's Eve matchup between the Minnesota Wild and Columbus Blue Jackets was must-watch TV, would you have believed us?

Well, adjust your plans accordingly, because Saturday night's meeting between two streaking teams is slated to be a historic one.

Both teams extended their respective win streaks Thursday night. Let's recap.

The Blue Jackets defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5-3, thanks to two goals from Alex Wennberg and 31 saves by Sergei Bobrovsky, becoming the sixth team in NHL history with a win streak of 14 or more games.

The Wild, meanwhile, topped the New York Islanders in what ended up being a heated affair, thanks to a line brawl started by goaltender Devan Dubnyk. Make that a dozen Ws in a row.

Saturday's game will be the first meeting between the Wild and Blue Jackets this season, and (spoiler alert!) someone will be going home with their first loss in a while.

Gryba's long-awaited goal

The Edmonton Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night, thanks to a big goal from...

... Eric Gryba?

Yup, it's true. The big defenceman hadn't scored in almost a year, but he seemed to be some kind of unexpected offensive weapon for Edmonton on this night, firing nine shots towards L.A.'s net.

“It was just a lucky play,” Gryba told reporters after the game. “I took a swing at it and it went in.”

The goal served as the game-winner in the Oilers' important 3-1 win. (Important because of how rare wins versus the Kings have been over the past several years — just five in their previous 25 matchups against Los Angeles.)

Once again, the Oilers have shown a bigger, grittier, more disciplined style of play this season — all traits that have helped them get to within a point of the Pacific Division lead.

Puempel's hat trick

Behind every great goal-scoring milestone is a very frustrated goalie. Thursday's game between the New York Rangers and Arizona Coyotes was no exception.

Rangers forward Matt Puempel registered his first career hat trick in New York's big 6-3 win, and Coyotes goalie Mike Smith was not happy. He took out his anger on his goal post, and we're still searching for shards of his stick that went flying.

Thursday's game was Puempel's first multi-goal game, with all three markers scored with the man advantage. And, to make it even more special, his older brother was in the crowd to cheer him on.

Puempel has been a nice fit in New York since the club picked him up off waivers from the Ottawa Senators a little over a month ago. The 23-year-old winger now has five goals and one assist in 12 games with the Rangers after starting the season scoreless with the Senators.