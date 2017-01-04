Five things we learned: Maple Leafs start hot

A couple of studs made good on calling out their clubs, the Blue Jackets won again, and the Maple Leafs were iced after a hot start.

Here are five things we learned in the NHL Tuesday night.

Eichel towers over Rangers

You’ve head the expression, “Actions speak louder than words.” Now read this tweet for context on why Buffalo Sabres star Jack Eichel was ticked about his team’s most recent defeat.

The loss was to his hometown Boston Bruins on New Year's Eve and Tuesday was the first time Buffalo was back on the ice since. The explosion seemed to work.

Eichel scored in the third period and the Sabres cruised past the New York Rangers 4-1. It's been a tough year for 28th-ranked Buffalo and Eichel has got to be looking around the league at surging youngsters like Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews, and Patrik Laine while itching to assert himself and his club to have the successes they're having. You just know it, these guys are hard-wired to be the best.

Sure, we storytellers like to point to a locker room outburst and call it leadership. That's not what I'm hinting at here. Eichel wants it bad and so he got mad, scored a goal, and helped his team beat a league powerhouse at Madison Square Garden.

In the process, Sabres rookie Justin Bailey scored his first NHL goal. Bailey is a Williamsville, New York native who was a second round draft choice of the Sabres in 2013. Tuesday was his 12th game in the NHL.

As it turns out, the Sabres score 1.8 goals per game without Eichel, who was injured for a spell this season, and 2.6 with him.

Leafs start hot, Ovechkin ices it

Coming off a statement game at Sunday's Centennial Classic, the Toronto Maple Leafs likely wanted to get off to a hot start in their next contest. And indeed they did against the Washington Capitals Tuesday, something they're quietly leading the league in.

That's not normal.

It was fitting, too, since it was Canadian Heritage Night in Washington. But gird your loins, Canada, before setting your eyes on this atrocity:

That's not poutine. That's a golden brown, poutine-like substance.

But the Caps redeemed themselves by playing this video on the big screen of Burnaby boy Karl Alzner making Loon calls with his hands. That's content, baby.

As for the hockey, Matthews was at his best on this incredible pass to Leo Komarov for a goal.

(Stay for Komarov's pity pat on Brooks Orpik — some hockey hubris Toronto hasn't seen for some time.)

Maple Leafs rookies were all over the scoresheet Tuesday in a thrilling 6-5 OT loss. Connor Brown, Frederik Gauthier, and Mitch Marner each scored a goal while Matthews had a pair of helpers.

But it was a veteran superstar in Alex Ovechkin who had the last word, scoring in overtime to make some impressive history.

CBJ uses power play (again) to win (again)

This is getting silly.

The Columbus Blue Jackets used their improbable power play to extend their improbable win streak by beating Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers Tuesday.

They're so good now, they've somehow already become a measuring stick for developing clubs.

That power play, though:

Cam Atkinson and William Karlsson scored with the man advantage and the Jackets held on for a 3-1 win.

Columbus is now one win away from tying the longest win streak in history — 17 games by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1992-93.

Meanwhile, keep an eye on the history Sergei Bobrovsky is making.

Finally, if you're looking for a good, inside read on why John Tortorella has gotten this team going so well, check out Jackets beat writer Aaron Portzline's recent column.

Weber, Radulov factor in Predators' demise

You just knew it.

It was the return of Shea Weber to Nashville Tuesday, and with P.K. Subban on the shelf with an injury, the stage was Shea's. He took advantage.

But first, the Preds and their fans paid tribute to their former, hard-rock captain.

Then, it was time for Weber to make his mark. With a wrist shot?

And remember, Alexander Radulov has some notable history with the Predators, of which their fans feel a little less jazzed about than Weber's.

Weber noticed the booing of Radulov and had an idea:

So of course Radulov set up Max Pacioretty for the overtime winner. The Pacioretty who nearly missed the game because he took a Shea Weber slap shot (trademark) to the foot. The Pacioretty who now holds this distinction:

Get Carter. No really, he's wide open...

We've talked about this here before, but like Eichel's turn for the dramatic, it was Jeff Carter who recently called out his team for being fragile in a difficult season for a club without its starting goaltender in Jonathan Quick. Since Dec. 13, when Carter made the comments, the Kings have seen more middling results, going 4-3-2 over their previous nine.

Carter, however, has stayed hot. He has seven goals in the 10 games since his comments, and after scoring Tuesday against the San Jose Sharks, now has 20 goals on the season — right there with Matthews and Laine and six back of the impossible Sidney Crosby.

In the last three seasons, Carter has scored 24 in 77 games, 28 in 82, and 27 in 72 respectively.

Oh, and he assisted on the OT winner Tuesday.