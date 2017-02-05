Five things we learned in the NHL: Rookie takeover

A generational player drew closer to reaching an impressive milestone, the Montreal Canadiens continued to struggle on home ice against one of the league’s powerhouses and a young Swede helped his team exact some revenge…sort of.

Here are five things we learned in the NHL on a jam-packed Saturday night.

Rookies ensure history doesn’t repeat itself

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: The Toronto Maple Leafs built up a 4-1 lead in Boston only to watch it completely disappear.

Unlike the infamous Game 7 collapse of 2013, the Leafs managed to bounce back after blowing their comfortable cushion, ultimately walking out of Beantown with a 6-5 win.

As has been the case so many times this season, Toronto's rookies seized control of the game and amassed a whopping 11 points in the victory. No youngster shined brighter than William Nylander, who registered his first career NHL hat trick, sending Tuukka Rask to the showers after the third goal. The fact he recorded the three-goal game against the Bruins is rather fitting.

Budaj continues remarkable run

When Jonathan Quick went down with a knee injury in the season opener, some hockey fans considered the Los Angeles Kings a write-off. However, backup netminder Peter Budaj is having a career year and has kept the Kings in the playoff hunt. There’s no goalie playing better than Budaj at the moment. The 34-year-old Slovakian earned his league-leading seventh shutout Saturday afternoon against the Flyers and has been nearly perfect in his past five games. During this recent stretch he is 5-0-0 with three shutouts and has stopped 115 of 118 shots he’s faced (.974 save percentage).

His 1.96 goals-against average is tied with Devan Dubnyk and Jimmy Howard for best GAA this season (among goalies with more than 10 starts) and he has firmly planted himself in the Vezina Trophy conversation – something no one would’ve predicted prior to the season.

Crosby inches closer

Sidney Crosby is on pace for his best season in years as he continues to terrorize opponents and the Pittsburgh Penguins superstar has the 1,000-point milestone in his crosshairs.

Crosby moved closer to accomplishing the feat in Saturday's victory over the St. Louis Blues, netting two goals and adding an assist for good measure. He now sits at 997 career NHL points.

The pride of Cole Harbour, N.S., entrenched himself on the highlight reel for weeks to come when he beat Jake Allen from one knee for his first-ever goal in St. Louis to open the scoring.

Trotz moves up the record books

The Washington Capitals are the class of the NHL with 76 points through 52 games and a plus-56 goal differential but a large part of their success belongs to head coach Barry Trotz. The Capitals edged the Canadiens 3-2 Saturday and in doing so Trotz picked up his 693rd career victory as a head coach. It moves him into sixth place on the all-time wins list as he leapfrogged Dick Irvin.

He is still a ways away from all-time wins leader Scotty Bowman, whose 1,244 career wins seems like an insurmountable total. Joel Quenneville is second with 832 wins, Al Arbour is third at 782, while the recently-fired Ken Hitchcock and Stars bench boss Lindy Ruff sit fourth and fifth with 781 and 723 wins, respectively.

Judging by his post-game scrum, Saturday’s win was just another game for the reigning Jack Adams Award winner.

Capitals own the Habs in Montreal

With that 3-2 loss the Canadiens haven’t earned a regulation win over the Capitals in the Bell Centre in more than eight years. The last time they beat the Capitals in 60 minutes at home was on Jan. 10, 2009 when Sergei Kostitsyn beat Brent Johnson with 22 seconds remaining in the third period to break a 4-4 tie.

Overall, Washington is 25-9-2-3 at the Bell Centre.