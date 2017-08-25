Flames’ Eddie Lack motivated by EA Sports NHL 18 rating

Calgary Flames goaltender Eddie Lack is not impressed with his rating in EA Sports NHL 18.

Lack was given a 79 overall rating by the popular video game, something the Swede says he’ll be using as motivation.

When your rating goes under 80 you know it's time to pick it up. Thanks for the motivation @EASPORTSNHL #NHL18Ratings pic.twitter.com/b8FCyP4Tth — Eddie Lac (@eddielack) August 25, 2017

The 29-year-old was traded to Calgary after a tumultuous season with the Carolina Hurricanes which involved getting called out by his coach for poor play, before getting stretchered off the ice after a collision with Detroit forward Andreas Athanasiou a few nights later.

EA Sports revealed its rankings for what it considers to be the top 10 goalies in the NHL on Friday, with Montreal’s Carey Price earning top honours with a 92 overall rating.

Washington’s Braden Holtby was the only other goaltender to crack the 90-overall mark.