Flames to hold practice in New York City’s Central Park

NEW YORK — The Calgary Flames will have the New York City skyline as a backdrop for their Saturday practice.

The Flames are scheduled to skate outside on Lasker Rink in Central Park’s north end. A team spokesman said the Flames will don their equipment at their hotel and bus over to the rink and back.

The Winnipeg Jets (2013), Philadelphia Flyers and Florida Panthers (2011) have also held practices at Lasker, used as a swimming pool in the summer and a two-sheet skating rink in winter.

Lasker and Wollman Rink in the park’s south end are both managed by U.S. President Donald Trump’s business empire.

Calgary faces the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday in the second game of a three-game road trip.

The Flames (26-24-3) take on the New Jersey Devils on Friday. They conclude their road trip next Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.