Flames put Hamonic on IR, recall Andersson

Carolina Hurricanes' Marcus Kruger, left, from Sweden, is checked by Calgary Flames' Travis Hamonic during second period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. (Jeff McIntosh/CP)

The Calgary Flames have placed Travis Hamonic on injured reserve and have recalled Rasmus Andersson from the American Hockey League.

Hamonic was hurt in practice on Nov. 2, and the team has yet to disclose the nature of his injury.

Andersson has one goal and seven assists in 10 games with AHL Stockton this season.

The Flames host the New Jersey Devils on Sunday.

