Flames’ Troy Brouwer week-to-week with broken finger

Calgary Flames forward Troy Brouwer is week-to-week after sustaining a broken finger, the club announced Wednesday.

Brouwer was injured during the first period of Friday night’s 4-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks, when a routine dump-in by teammate Kris Versteeg struck his hand.

He has since undergone surgery, and general manager Brad Treliving did not issue a specific timeline for his return.

"Troy had surgery yesterday and we're going to list him as week-to-week. The initial thought would be how long, and as we saw with Johnny [Gaudreau]'s injury, you just never know," Treliving told reporters on Wednesday, referring to Gaudreau's slash-induced fractured finger earlier this season. "We don't want to sit here and say it'll be this long or that long.

"We're going to list him as week-to-week and update it on a weekly basis here."

Brouwer has eight goals and nine assists in 36 games this season.