Florida Panthers honour victims of airport shooting

The Florida Panthers will be honouring the victims of Friday’s shooting at Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport.

The players had written the airport code “FLL” on their skates as they took to the ice for warmups ahead of the 7:30 p.m. game against the Nashville Predators.

Several of the team's players tweeted out their support throughout the day.

A moment of silence was held in honour of the victims before puck drop.