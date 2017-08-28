Flyers to retire Eric Lindros’ No. 88 on Jan. 18

The Philadelphia Flyers will retire the No. 88 worn by Eric Lindros on Jan. 18 ahead of a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Lindros will join Bernie Parent, Mark Howe, Barry Ashbee, Bill Barber, and Bobby Clarke in the Wells Fargo Center rafters.

The London, Ont., native was acquired by the Flyers before he had played an NHL game in a blockbuster trade with the Quebec Nordiques, which had drafted him first overall in 1991.

He led the Flyers to a Stanley Cup Final in 1997 and won a Hart Trophy in 1995.

The 44-year-old finished his Flyers career with 290 goals and 659 points in 486 games and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016.