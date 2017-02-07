Flyers’ Travis Konecny out 4-6 weeks with lower-body injury

Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny will miss the next four to six weeks with a lower-body injury, the team announced Tuesday.

Konecny was hurt in Monday’s loss to the St. Louis Blues in his first action back after being a healthy scratch for two games.

The rookie has seven goals and 22 points in 51 games for the Flyers, who find themselves in fifth place in the Metropolitan Division with a 26-21-7 record.