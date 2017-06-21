Follow Live: Vegas Golden Knights roster revealed

The Vegas Golden Knights selected with their first picks Calvin Pickard, Luca Sbisa, Teemu Pulkkinen, Jon Merrill, William Carrier, Cody Eakin, Tomas Nosek, Jonathan Marchessault, Brayden McNabb, and made a trade with the Sabres.

Throughout the NHL Awards Show Wednesday night, the league is unveiling each of the picks made by the Vegas Golden Knights in the expansion draft.

The selections will be announced in blocks. Follow along here to find out who Vegas has picked off each team as they become official.

Colorado AvalancheCalvin Pickard, G

Vancouver CanucksLuca Sbisa, D

Arizona CoyotesTeemu Pulkkinen, F

New Jersey DevilsJon Merrill, D

Buffalo SabresWilliam Carrier, F

Detroit Red WingsTomas Nosek, F

Dallas StarsCody Eakin, F

Florida Panthers – Jonathan Marchessault, F

Los Angeles KingsBrayden McNabb, D

Carolina HurricanesConnor Brickley, F

Winnipeg JetsChris Thorburn, F

Philadelphia FlyersPierre-Edouard Bellemare, F

Tampa Bay LightningJason Garrison, D

New York IslandersJean-Francois Berube, G

Nashville PredatorsJames Neal, LW

Calgary FlamesDeryk Engelland, D

More from Sportsnet
Golden Knights acquire forward Reilly Smith, 2018 pick from Panthers
Sportsnet Staff
Golden Knights acquire sixth-round pick from Sabres
Sportsnet Staff