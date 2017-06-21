Follow Live: Vegas Golden Knights roster revealed

Throughout the NHL Awards Show Wednesday night, the league is unveiling each of the picks made by the Vegas Golden Knights in the expansion draft.

The selections will be announced in blocks. Follow along here to find out who Vegas has picked off each team as they become official.

Colorado Avalanche – Calvin Pickard, G

Vancouver Canucks – Luca Sbisa, D

Arizona Coyotes – Teemu Pulkkinen, F

New Jersey Devils – Jon Merrill, D

Buffalo Sabres – William Carrier, F

Detroit Red Wings – Tomas Nosek, F

Dallas Stars – Cody Eakin, F

Florida Panthers – Jonathan Marchessault, F

Los Angeles Kings – Brayden McNabb, D

Carolina Hurricanes – Connor Brickley, F

Winnipeg Jets – Chris Thorburn, F

Philadelphia Flyers – Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, F

Tampa Bay Lightning – Jason Garrison, D

New York Islanders – Jean-Francois Berube, G

Nashville Predators – James Neal, LW

Calgary Flames – Deryk Engelland, D