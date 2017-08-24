Former Canadien Andrei Markov has assist in KHL debut

This is going to take some getting used to.

Andrei Markov, who spent the past 16 seasons with the Montreal Canadiens, made his debut with Ak Bars Kazan in the KHL on Thursday after leaving the NHL earlier this summer.

He had one assist in Kazan’s 4-2 win over the Kunlun Red Star.

The 38-year-old announced his return to his native Russia at the end of July after he agreed to a two-year deal with Kazan.

In his 990 NHL games, all with Montreal, Markov had 119 goals and 572 points.

This is the second time Markov has suited up in the KHL. He also played 21 games with Vityaz during the 2012-13 lockout, scoring one goal and adding seven assists.