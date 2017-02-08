Forward Zach Ranford recalled by Washington Capitals

The Washington Capitals have recalled forward Zach Sanford from AHL Hershey, general manager Brian MacLellan announced Wednesday.

Sanford has one assist in 20 games with the Capitals this season, and nine goals and 14 assists with Hershey.

Washington drafted Sanford in the second round (61st overall) in the 2013 NHL Draft.

The Capitals have been the league’s hottest team of late, having won four straight games and eight of their last 10.

They host the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.