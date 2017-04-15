Four things we learned in the NHL: Crosby hits 50

Sidney Crosby achieved another playoff milestone, a shutout streak came to an end, and a defenceman is turning heads with his offence.

Here are four things we learned in the NHL on Friday.

Crosby hits the big five-oh

There are productive nights, and then there are record-setting nights.

Sidney Crosby's Game 2 against the Columbus Blue Jackets was all of the above.

The Pittsburgh Penguins star scored his 50th playoff goal in the Penguins' 4-1 win on Friday night, becoming the 57th NHL player in history to achieve the feat.

Crosby also had three points on the night, which is the 49th multi-point post-season game in his career. Only former Penguin Jaromir Jagr (50) has more among active players.

Not a bad way to recover from a pointless performance in Game 1.

Canadiens finally get to Lundqvist in playoffs

For more than two hours of playoff hockey, Henrik Lundqvist had the Montreal Canadiens' number.

That was until Friday night.

Jeff Petry's opening goal snapped a post-season shutout streak for Lundqvist against Montreal, which dated back to Game 5 of the 2014 Eastern Conference final. Rene Bourque was the last Canadiens player to beat the Swedish netminder in the playoffs.

Lundqvist has only played the Canadiens twice in the playoffs since that Game 5 nearly three years ago, but posting back-to-back shutouts in the post-season is no easy task.

Not only did the Canadiens finally solve Lundqvist, they also left the Bell Centre as 4-3 victors thanks to Alexander Radulov's overtime winner in Game 2. They will head to New York City with their first-round series tied 1-1.

Edmundson turns it on in the playoffs

There are three players who have at least two goals in the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs so far.

One of the three is St. Louis Blues defenceman Joel Edmundson.

The 23-year-old scored his second goal in as many games, helping the Blues take a 2-0 series lead on Friday night over the Minnesota Wild. Crazily enough, three of Edmundson's seven career tallies have come in the playoffs.

St. Louis has also won each of the three games Edmundson has scored in, so should he get on the scoresheet again, it's a good bet that the Blues will be victorious.

Kassian, McDavid get first playoff goals in unlikely circumstances

It's not everyday when you see a shorthanded goal in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Edmonton Oilers fans hadn't seen one at home in nearly than 17 years, but Zack Kassian and Connor McDavid both scored shorthanded goals in Game 2 against the San Jose Sharks on Friday ended that dry run.

Kassian and McDavid also netted their first playoff goals in their respective careers. It was a long time coming for the former, as the 26-year-old Kassian had played nine post-season games before Friday night. He even snapped a nine-game scoreless streak dating back to March 23 in the process.

McDavid is expected to score several more post-season goals in the future, but this is the time of year when breakout players jump onto the scene and guide their teams in the playoffs. Conor Sheary did it for the Penguins last year. Perhaps Kassian will do the same for the Oilers.