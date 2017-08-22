Frankie Corrado calls time with Leafs ‘a good life experience’

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
“It was frustrating, and the narrative is so old on that, but I’m glad it’s over,” said Corrado. “Things maybe could have been different. The Leafs didn’t have many injuries, which is tough when you’re the seventh or eighth guy.
“It was a good life experience. It was an honour to wear the Maple Leaf and play at home. It was still a dream come true and something I’ll hold with me the rest of my life.”
The Leafs plucked Corrado off waivers from Vancouver at the start of the 2015-16 season, and the Woodbridge, Ont., native was a frequent healthy scratch for the last-place team.
He appeared in just two games this past season before being shipped to Pittsburgh at the trade deadline. He only played two games for the Penguins, and none during their Stanley Cup run, but did sign another one-year deal in the summer to remain with the organization.
“It’s a really good group of guys to watch play. Everything about them is impressive,” said They are back-to-back champions. In this day and age, that doesn’t really happen.”