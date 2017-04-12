Frederik Andersen in, Nikita Zaitsev out for Leafs in Game 1

Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock confirms that defenceman Nikita Zaitsev is out for game 1 vs. the Capitals with an "upper body injury."

The Toronto Maple Leafs enter their series against the Washington Capitals dealing with some good news and some bad.

Coach Mike Babcock told reporters No. 1 goaltender Frederik Andersen will start Game 1 on Thursday, but rookie blueliner Nikita Zaitsev won’t play because of an upper-body injury. Martin Marincin replaces Zaitsev in the lineup.

Andersen has been out of the lineup since last Saturday after being on the receiving end of a hit to the head from Pittsburgh Penguins winger Tom Sestito.

Andersen went 33-16-14 with a 2.67 goals-against average, .918 save percentage and four shutouts this season.

Zaitsev was injured on a check from Columbus Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno in the regular season finale on Sunday.

Zaitsev was second on the team in ice time behind Morgan Rielly, averaging 22:01. He had four goals and 36 points in 82 games.

