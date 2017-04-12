Frederik Andersen in, Nikita Zaitsev out for Leafs in Game 1

The Toronto Maple Leafs enter their series against the Washington Capitals dealing with some good news and some bad.

Coach Mike Babcock told reporters No. 1 goaltender Frederik Andersen will start Game 1 on Thursday, but rookie blueliner Nikita Zaitsev won’t play because of an upper-body injury. Martin Marincin replaces Zaitsev in the lineup.

Andersen has been out of the lineup since last Saturday after being on the receiving end of a hit to the head from Pittsburgh Penguins winger Tom Sestito.

Andersen went 33-16-14 with a 2.67 goals-against average, .918 save percentage and four shutouts this season.

Zaitsev was injured on a check from Columbus Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno in the regular season finale on Sunday.

Zaitsev was second on the team in ice time behind Morgan Rielly, averaging 22:01. He had four goals and 36 points in 82 games.