Frolik ends 20-game goalless drought; Flames top Coyotes

The Calgary Flames jumped on the Arizona Coyotes with four goals in the first period and doubled them up for the win.

CALGARY – Michael Frolik ended a 20-game goalless drought and also added an assist Saturday night as the Calgary Flames used a strong first period to beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-2.

Mikael Backlund, Dennis Wideman and Lance Bouma also scored in the first for Calgary (20-17-2), which improved to 4-0 against the Coyotes this season. Matthew Tkachuk‘s assist extends his scoring streak to six games (one goal, six assists).

Brendan Perlini and Martin Hanzal had goals for Arizona (11-21-5), which has lost seven straight.

Flames goaltender Brian Elliott finished with 27 saves and has won his last four starts after going over seven weeks without a win. He improved to 7-9-1.

Louis Domingue turned aside 20-of-24 shots for the Coyotes while falling to 4-10-1.

Frolik opened the scoring at 6:08 on the power play when Tkachuk's shot attempt bounced into the slot where Frolik slid it past Domingue for his seventh goal.

