Gallagher leaves game after taking Weber slap shot off hand

Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher left Wednesday’s game against the Dallas Stars after taking a Shea Weber slap shot off of his left hand. He will not return.

The Canadiens were on the power play in the third period when Weber’s shot hit Gallagher. He left the ice quickly and did not return.

Gallagher fractured two fingers on the same hand last season in November. He underwent surgery to repair the injury.

The winger has scored six goals and 18 points in 38 games this season.