PHILADELPHIA (AP) Matt Read scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period to end his long drought and lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 3-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.

Claude Giroux also scored and Sean Couturier had an empty-netter in the final seconds for the Flyers, who opened a five-game homestand - their longest of the season - by winning their fourth in the last five.

Nikita Nesterov scored for the Atlantic Division-leading Canadiens. Montreal's 16 shots were a season low and also marked the fewest Philadelphia has allowed in a game this season.

Following Tuesday's disheartening 5-1 loss at Carolina in which the Flyers had just six shots through 2 1/2 periods, coach Dave Hakstol benched 23-year-old defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere and 19-year-old forward Travis Konecny.

Hakstol kept Read in the lineup, however, even though the Philadelphia forward hadn't scored a goal since Nov. 3.

Read put Philadelphia in front with a perfectly placed slap shot from the slot on a 3-on-2 break with 16:28 left. Couturier set up the chance and Read finished it by beating Carey Price over his right shoulder into the top corner of the net.

Michal Neuvirth kept Philadelphia in front with a strong save on Paul Byron from close range 3 1/2 minutes later.

Neuvirth didn't have a lot of work, finishing with 15 saves to help the Flyers improve to 10-0-1 in their last 11 home games against Montreal.

Price stopped 21 shots.

This is an important homestand for the Flyers, who began the day with a tenuous hold on the Eastern Conference's final playoff spot. Philadelphia was one point in front of Toronto for the second wild card, but eight teams were within seven points of the Flyers.

Giroux tied it on the power play with 2:10 left in the second period. The captain's wrist shot from the top of the left circle trickled through Price's legs.

Nesterov, playing his second game for the Canadiens, scored his fourth of the season and first since being acquired from Tampa Bay last Thursday on a slap shot 4:51 in.

Alex Galchenyuk, returning from a three-game absence due to a knee injury, made a cross-ice pass and Nesterov fired the puck past Neuvirth.

NOTES: Montreal D Jeff Petry returned to the lineup after a one-game absence due to the flu. . This was the final meeting of the three-game season series. The host Canadiens won the previous two, 3-1 on Oct. 24 and 5-4 on Nov. 5. . Flyers D Michael Del Zotto (lower body) missed his fifth straight game. . Gostisbehere and Konecny were replaced in the lineup by 34-year-old Nick Schultz and 28-year-old Dale Weise. . Read has seven goals. He started the season with five in his first five games.

Canadiens: Play the first game of a weekend back-to-back set by hosting Washington in a matchup of Eastern Conference powers on Saturday afternoon.

Flyers: Host the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday afternoon.

SCORING SUMMARY

1st Period Summary

Time Team Goal Assists Flyers Canadiens
4:51 Nikita Nesterov Alex Galchenyuk , Andrew Shaw 0 1

2nd Period Summary

Time Team Goal Assists Flyers Canadiens
17:50 Claude Giroux (Power-Play) Mark Streit , Brayden Schenn 1 1

3rd Period Summary

Time Team Goal Assists Flyers Canadiens
3:32 Matt Read Sean Couturier , Nick Cousins 2 1
19:46 Sean Couturier (Empty Net) Unassisted 3 1

PENALTY SUMMARY

1st Period Summary

Time Team Player Penalty
17:44 Torrey Mitchell 2 minutes for Tripping

2nd Period Summary

Time Team Player Penalty
6:27 Chris VandeVelde 2 minutes for Slashing
16:46 Andrew Shaw 2 minutes for Interference

3rd Period Summary

Time Team Player Penalty
8:11 Andrei Markov 2 minutes for Hooking

BOXSCORE

Skaters
Player G A P +/- SOG PIM SHF TOI FW FL
Nathan Beaulieu 0 0 0 0 1 0 22 20:32 0 0
Paul Byron 0 0 0 0 1 0 21 13:57 0 0
Phillip Danault 0 0 0 0 0 0 21 14:36 4 4
Jacob De La Rose 0 0 0 0 1 0 17 12:54 2 0
David Desharnais 0 0 0 1 1 0 18 13:18 0 0
Alexei Emelin 0 0 0 -1 2 0 23 20:10 0 0
Brian Flynn 0 0 0 0 0 0 21 16:25 1 2
Alex Galchenyuk 0 1 1 -1 1 0 20 16:01 2 5
Artturi Lehkonen 0 0 0 -1 0 0 20 16:07 0 0
Andrei Markov 0 0 0 0 0 2 24 18:26 0 0
Torrey Mitchell 0 0 0 0 1 2 19 11:56 5 5
Nikita Nesterov 1 0 1 1 2 0 20 14:20 0 0
Max Pacioretty 0 0 0 -2 2 0 25 19:21 1 0
Jeff Petry 0 0 0 0 0 0 25 22:59 0 0
Tomas Plekanec 0 0 0 0 2 0 24 14:57 7 9
Alexander Radulov 0 0 0 -2 1 0 22 19:01 0 0
Andrew Shaw 0 1 1 1 0 2 11 07:41 1 2
Shea Weber 0 0 0 -2 1 0 26 23:41 0 0
Goalies
Player GA SA SV SV% MIN
Carey Price 2 23 21 .913 58
Skaters
Player G A P +/- SOG PIM SHF TOI FW FL
Pierre-Edouard Bellemare 0 0 0 0 0 0 16 11:25 2 3
Nick Cousins 0 1 1 1 1 0 20 16:12 0 0
Sean Couturier 1 1 2 2 1 0 23 18:50 9 6
Claude Giroux 1 0 1 -1 2 0 25 18:50 10 7
Radko Gudas 0 0 0 1 0 0 28 18:52 0 0
Roman Lyubimov 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 10:15 0 0
Andrew MacDonald 0 0 0 1 0 0 28 20:39 0 0
Brandon Manning 0 0 0 -1 2 0 27 19:19 0 0
Ivan Provorov 0 0 0 0 3 0 31 24:43 0 0
Michael Raffl 0 0 0 0 1 0 22 14:57 0 0
Matt Read 1 0 1 2 1 0 21 16:24 0 0
Brayden Schenn 0 1 1 0 1 0 18 15:05 6 7
Nick Schultz 0 0 0 1 1 0 19 13:36 0 0
Wayne Simmonds 0 0 0 1 2 0 21 17:12 0 0
Mark Streit 0 1 1 0 1 0 22 19:08 0 0
Chris VandeVelde 0 0 0 0 1 2 15 09:27 0 0
Jakub Voracek 0 0 0 -1 4 0 25 19:04 0 0
Dale Weise 0 0 0 -1 3 0 18 14:27 0 0
Goalies
Player GA SA SV SV% MIN
Michal Neuvirth 1 16 15 .938 59