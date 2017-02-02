Toronto
Maple Leafs
23-16-9
St. Louis
Blues
24-21-5

SCORING SUMMARY

1st Period Summary

Time Team Goal Assists Blues Maple Leafs
14:22 Mitchell Marner Tyler Bozak , James van Riemsdyk 0 1
17:58 Alexander Steen Kevin Shattenkirk , Paul Stastny 1 1

2nd Period Summary

Time Team Goal Assists Blues Maple Leafs
6:27 Paul Stastny Alexander Steen , David Perron 2 1
7:02 Vladimir Tarasenko Jori Lehtera 3 1
11:02 Colton Parayko (Power-Play) Alex Pietrangelo , Robby Fabbri 4 1

PENALTY SUMMARY

1st Period Summary

Time Team Player Penalty
18:19 Jori Lehtera 2 minutes for Hooking

2nd Period Summary

Time Team Player Penalty
1:03 Jay Bouwmeester 2 minutes for Tripping
9:49 Nazem Kadri 2 minutes for Tripping
11:56 Mitchell Marner 2 minutes for Interference

BOXSCORE

Skaters
Player G A P SOG PIM
Tyler Bozak 0 1 1 2 0
Connor Brown 0 0 0 1 0
Connor Carrick 0 0 0 1 0
Jake Gardiner 0 0 0 0 0
Zach Hyman 0 0 0 1 0
Nazem Kadri 0 0 0 1 2
Leo Komarov 0 0 0 0 0
Martin Marincin 0 0 0 2 0
Mitchell Marner 1 0 1 2 2
Matt Martin 0 0 0 0 0
Auston Matthews 0 0 0 1 0
William Nylander 0 0 0 0 0
Roman Polak 0 0 0 0 0
Morgan Rielly 0 0 0 2 0
Ben Smith 0 0 0 0 0
Nikita Soshnikov 0 0 0 2 0
Nikita Zaitsev 0 0 0 0 0
James van Riemsdyk 0 1 1 3 0
Goalies
Player GA SA SV SV% MIN
Frederik Andersen 4 20 16 .800
Skaters
Player G A P SOG PIM
Ivan Barbashev 0 0 0 0 0
Patrik Berglund 0 0 0 1 0
Jay Bouwmeester 0 0 0 1 2
Joel Edmundson 0 0 0 0 0
Robby Fabbri 0 1 1 3 0
Carl Gunnarsson 0 0 0 0 0
Jori Lehtera 0 1 1 0 2
Colton Parayko 1 0 1 2 0
David Perron 0 1 1 3 0
Alex Pietrangelo 0 1 1 1 0
Ryan Reaves 0 0 0 0 0
Jaden Schwartz 0 0 0 1 0
Kevin Shattenkirk 0 1 1 2 0
Paul Stastny 1 1 2 2 0
Alexander Steen 1 1 2 2 0
Vladimir Tarasenko 1 0 1 2 0
Scottie Upshall 0 0 0 0 0
Nail Yakupov 0 0 0 0 0
Goalies
Player GA SA SV SV% MIN
Jake Allen 1 18 17 .944