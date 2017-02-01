Washington
Capitals
34-11-6
Montreal
Canadiens
30-15-7

SCORING SUMMARY

1st Period Summary

Time Team Goal Assists Canadiens Capitals
3:02 Jay Beagle Daniel Winnik , Tom Wilson 0 1
7:32 Alexander Radulov Phillip Danault , Max Pacioretty 1 1

2nd Period Summary

Time Team Goal Assists Canadiens Capitals
9:26 Andre Burakovsky Brett Connolly , Lars Eller 1 2

PENALTY SUMMARY

1st Period Summary

Time Team Player Penalty
11:19 Tomas Plekanec 2 minutes for Tripping
13:02 Sven Andrighetto 2 minutes for Too Many Men

2nd Period Summary

Time Team Player Penalty
4:52 John Carlson 2 minutes for Interference
11:19 Brooks Orpik 2 minutes for Tripping

BOXSCORE

Skaters
Player G A P SOG PIM
Karl Alzner 0 0 0 0 0
Nicklas Backstrom 0 0 0 1 0
Jay Beagle 1 0 1 5 0
Andre Burakovsky 1 0 1 3 0
John Carlson 0 0 0 0 2
Taylor Chorney 0 0 0 0 0
Brett Connolly 0 1 1 2 0
Lars Eller 0 1 1 1 0
Marcus Johansson 0 0 0 1 0
Evgeny Kuznetsov 0 0 0 1 0
Matt Niskanen 0 0 0 1 0
Dmitry Orlov 0 0 0 0 0
Brooks Orpik 0 0 0 1 2
T.J. Oshie 0 0 0 0 0
Alex Ovechkin 0 0 0 3 0
Nate Schmidt 0 0 0 0 0
Jakub Vrana 0 0 0 0 0
Justin Williams 0 0 0 3 0
Tom Wilson 0 1 1 1 0
Daniel Winnik 0 1 1 0 0
Goalies
Player GA SA SV SV% MIN
Braden Holtby 1 12 11 .917
Skaters
Player G A P SOG PIM
Sven Andrighetto 0 0 0 1 0
Nathan Beaulieu 0 0 0 0 0
Paul Byron 0 0 0 1 0
Phillip Danault 0 1 1 1 0
Jacob De La Rose 0 0 0 0 0
David Desharnais 0 0 0 0 0
Alexei Emelin 0 0 0 0 0
Brian Flynn 0 0 0 0 0
Alex Galchenyuk 0 0 0 1 0
Artturi Lehkonen 0 0 0 1 0
Andrei Markov 0 0 0 0 0
Torrey Mitchell 0 0 0 0 0
Nikita Nesterov 0 0 0 1 0
Max Pacioretty 0 1 1 0 0
Greg Pateryn 0 0 0 0 0
Jeff Petry 0 0 0 1 0
Tomas Plekanec 0 0 0 1 2
Alexander Radulov 1 0 1 2 0
Andrew Shaw 0 0 0 2 0
Shea Weber 0 0 0 0 0
Goalies
Player GA SA SV SV% MIN
Carey Price 2 23 21 .913