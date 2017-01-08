Edmonton
Oilers
21-13-7
Ottawa
Senators
20-14-4

SCORING SUMMARY

1st Period Summary

Time Team Goal Assists Senators Oilers
3:36 Zack Smith Mark Stone , Cody Ceci 1 0
14:54 Mike Hoffman (Power-Play) Mark Stone , Kyle Turris 2 0

2nd Period Summary

Time Team Goal Assists Senators Oilers
5:58 Patrick Maroon Unassisted 2 1
7:02 Patrick Maroon Connor McDavid 2 2

PENALTY SUMMARY

1st Period Summary

Time Team Player Penalty
13:58 Jordan Eberle 2 minutes for Hooking

2nd Period Summary

Time Team Player Penalty
3:25 Mark Borowiecki 2 minutes for Holding
9:23 Matthew Benning 2 minutes for Cross-checking
9:23 Chris Wideman 2 minutes for Roughing
9:23 Chris Wideman 5 minutes for Fighting
9:23 Matthew Benning 5 minutes for Fighting

BOXSCORE

Skaters
Player G A P SOG PIM FW FL
Matthew Benning 0 0 0 0 7 0 0
Drake Caggiula 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
Leon Draisaitl 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
Jordan Eberle 0 0 0 0 2 0 0
Eric Gryba 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Matt Hendricks 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
Zack Kassian 0 0 0 2 0 0 0
Oscar Klefbom 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Anton Lander 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Adam Larsson 0 0 0 2 0 0 0
Mark Letestu 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Milan Lucic 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Patrick Maroon 2 0 2 4 0 0 0
Connor McDavid 0 1 1 1 0 0 0
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
Benoit Pouliot 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kris Russell 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
Andrej Sekera 0 0 0 2 0 0 0
Goalies
Player GA SA SV SV% MIN
Jonas Gustavsson 2 11 9 .818
Skaters
Player G A P SOG PIM FW FL
Mark Borowiecki 0 0 0 0 2 0 0
Derick Brassard 0 0 0 2 0 0 0
Cody Ceci 0 1 1 1 0 0 0
Ryan Dzingel 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mike Hoffman 1 0 1 1 0 0 0
Erik Karlsson 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
Chris Kelly 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Curtis Lazar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Marc Methot 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
Chris Neil 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jean-Gabriel Pageau 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
Dion Phaneuf 0 0 0 2 0 0 0
Tom Pyatt 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bobby Ryan 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
Zack Smith 1 0 1 1 0 0 0
Mark Stone 0 2 2 0 0 0 0
Kyle Turris 0 1 1 0 0 0 0
Chris Wideman 0 0 0 0 7 0 0
Goalies
Player GA SA SV SV% MIN
Mike Condon 2 16 14 .875