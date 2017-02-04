Toronto
Maple Leafs
23-17-9
Boston
Bruins
26-22-6

SCORING SUMMARY

1st Period Summary

Time Team Goal Assists Bruins Maple Leafs
2:17 David Pastrnak Patrice Bergeron , Zdeno Chara 1 0
11:15 William Nylander Nazem Kadri , Auston Matthews 1 1

2nd Period Summary

Time Team Goal Assists Bruins Maple Leafs
8:31 James van Riemsdyk Mitchell Marner 1 2
9:09 William Nylander Unassisted 1 3
10:17 William Nylander (Power-Play) Connor Brown , Auston Matthews 1 4
10:55 David Pastrnak Patrice Bergeron , Zdeno Chara 2 4
15:53 Torey Krug (Power-Play) David Pastrnak , Ryan Spooner 3 4

3rd Period Summary

Time Team Goal Assists Bruins Maple Leafs
10:06 Ryan Spooner Zdeno Chara , Dominic Moore 4 4

PENALTY SUMMARY

1st Period Summary

Time Team Player Penalty
3:25 Nazem Kadri 2 minutes for Cross-checking
3:25 Matt Beleskey 2 minutes for Roughing
9:00 Martin Marincin 2 minutes for Tripping
15:08 Dominic Moore 2 minutes for High-sticking

2nd Period Summary

Time Team Player Penalty
5:01 Martin Marincin 2 minutes for Holding
9:33 Adam McQuaid 2 minutes for Holding
12:46 Matt Martin 5 minutes for Fighting
12:46 Adam McQuaid 5 minutes for Fighting
14:20 Tyler Bozak 2 minutes for Interference

3rd Period Summary

Time Team Player Penalty
2:19 Martin Marincin 2 minutes for Holding

BOXSCORE

Skaters
Player G A P SOG PIM
Tyler Bozak 0 0 0 2 2
Connor Brown 0 1 1 2 0
Connor Carrick 0 0 0 1 0
Frank Corrado 0 0 0 0 0
Jake Gardiner 0 0 0 1 0
Zach Hyman 0 0 0 0 0
Nazem Kadri 0 1 1 0 2
Leo Komarov 0 0 0 2 0
Martin Marincin 0 0 0 1 6
Mitchell Marner 0 1 1 1 0
Matt Martin 0 0 0 0 5
Auston Matthews 0 2 2 3 0
William Nylander 3 0 3 4 0
Roman Polak 0 0 0 0 0
Morgan Rielly 0 0 0 1 0
Ben Smith 0 0 0 0 0
Nikita Soshnikov 0 0 0 1 0
Nikita Zaitsev 0 0 0 1 0
James van Riemsdyk 1 0 1 3 0
Goalies
Player GA SA SV SV% MIN
Frederik Andersen 4 35 31 .886
Skaters
Player G A P SOG PIM
David Backes 0 0 0 3 0
Matt Beleskey 0 0 0 0 2
Patrice Bergeron 0 2 2 5 0
Brandon Carlo 0 0 0 0 0
Zdeno Chara 0 3 3 5 0
Austin Czarnik 0 0 0 1 0
David Krejci 0 0 0 1 0
Torey Krug 1 0 1 5 0
Brad Marchand 0 0 0 3 0
Adam McQuaid 0 0 0 1 7
Colin Miller 0 0 0 0 0
Kevan Miller 0 0 0 0 0
Dominic Moore 0 1 1 0 2
Riley Nash 0 0 0 4 0
David Pastrnak 2 1 3 3 0
Tim Schaller 0 0 0 0 0
Ryan Spooner 1 1 2 2 0
Frank Vatrano 0 0 0 2 0
Goalies
Player GA SA SV SV% MIN
Zane McIntyre 0 9 9 1.000
Tuukka Rask 4 14 10 .714