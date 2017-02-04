Minnesota
Wild
33-12-5
Vancouver
Canucks
23-22-6

SCORING SUMMARY

1st Period Summary

Time Team Goal Assists Canucks Wild
13:01 Mike Reilly Christian Folin , Jason Pominville 0 1
17:52 Brandon Sutter Jannik Hansen 1 1
19:35 Mikael Granlund Jason Zucker , Matt Dumba 1 2

2nd Period Summary

Time Team Goal Assists Canucks Wild
4:06 Mikael Granlund (Short-Handed) Matt Dumba 1 3
8:36 Bo Horvat Philip Larsen 2 3
9:30 Zach Parise Jared Spurgeon , Eric Staal 2 4
18:19 Mikko Koivu Mikael Granlund , Jared Spurgeon 2 5
19:17 Brandon Sutter (Power-Play) Sven Baertschi , Daniel Sedin 3 5

3rd Period Summary

Time Team Goal Assists Canucks Wild
10:19 Mikael Granlund Jason Zucker , Mikko Koivu 3 6

PENALTY SUMMARY

1st Period Summary

Time Team Player Penalty
19:45 Nikita Tryamkin 2 minutes for Slashing

2nd Period Summary

Time Team Player Penalty
3:55 Tyler Graovac 2 minutes for Cross-checking
19:05 Mikko Koivu 2 minutes for Hooking

3rd Period Summary

Time Team Player Penalty
14:26 Nino Niederreiter 2 minutes for Slashing
14:26 Nino Niederreiter 2 minutes for Roughing
14:26 Nikita Tryamkin 2 minutes for Unsportsmanlike Conduct
14:26 Nikita Tryamkin 2 minutes for Roughing

BOXSCORE

Skaters
Player G A P SOG PIM
Jonas Brodin 0 0 0 0 0
Charlie Coyle 0 0 0 2 0
Matt Dumba 0 2 2 0 0
Christian Folin 0 1 1 1 0
Mikael Granlund 3 1 4 6 0
Tyler Graovac 0 0 0 1 2
Erik Haula 0 0 0 3 0
Mikko Koivu 1 1 2 3 2
Nino Niederreiter 0 0 0 5 4
Zach Parise 1 0 1 2 0
Jason Pominville 0 1 1 1 0
Nate Prosser 0 0 0 0 0
Mike Reilly 1 0 1 3 0
Marco Scandella 0 0 0 1 0
Jordan Schroeder 0 0 0 0 0
Jared Spurgeon 0 2 2 1 0
Eric Staal 0 1 1 3 0
Chris Stewart 0 0 0 0 0
Ryan Suter 0 0 0 1 0
Alex Tuch 0 0 0 2 0
Jason Zucker 0 2 2 4 0
Goalies
Player GA SA SV SV% MIN
Devan Dubnyk 3 22 19 .864
Skaters
Player G A P SOG PIM
Sven Baertschi 0 1 1 0 0
Alex Biega 0 0 0 0 0
Reid Boucher 0 0 0 0 0
Alexandre Burrows 0 0 0 3 0
Michael Chaput 0 0 0 1 0
Alexander Edler 0 0 0 0 0
Loui Eriksson 0 0 0 1 0
Brendan Gaunce 0 0 0 2 0
Markus Granlund 0 0 0 0 0
Jannik Hansen 0 1 1 4 0
Bo Horvat 1 0 1 1 0
Philip Larsen 0 1 1 1 0
Jayson Megna 0 0 0 0 0
Luca Sbisa 0 0 0 0 0
Daniel Sedin 0 1 1 1 0
Henrik Sedin 0 0 0 1 0
Jack Skille 0 0 0 2 0
Troy Stecher 0 0 0 0 0
Brandon Sutter 2 0 2 2 0
Christopher Tanev 0 0 0 2 0
Nikita Tryamkin 0 0 0 1 6
Goalies
Player GA SA SV SV% MIN
Ryan Miller 6 39 33 .846