Edmonton
Oilers
28-18-8
Montreal
Canadiens
30-16-7

SCORING SUMMARY

1st Period Summary

No scoring in this period.

2nd Period Summary

No scoring in this period.

3rd Period Summary

No scoring in this period.

PENALTY SUMMARY

1st Period Summary

Time Team Player Penalty
8:40 Shea Weber 2 minutes for Tripping
12:42 Nathan Beaulieu 2 minutes for Hooking

2nd Period Summary

Time Team Player Penalty
14:46 Alexei Emelin 2 minutes for Hooking
16:29 Drake Caggiula 2 minutes for Interference

3rd Period Summary

No penalties in this period.

BOXSCORE

Skaters
Player G A P SOG PIM
Drake Caggiula 0 0 0 2 2
Brandon Davidson 0 0 0 2 0
Leon Draisaitl 0 0 0 2 0
Jordan Eberle 0 0 0 4 0
Eric Gryba 0 0 0 1 0
Matt Hendricks 0 0 0 0 0
Zack Kassian 0 0 0 1 0
Oscar Klefbom 0 0 0 2 0
Anton Lander 0 0 0 1 0
Adam Larsson 0 0 0 1 0
Mark Letestu 0 0 0 2 0
Milan Lucic 0 0 0 1 0
Patrick Maroon 0 0 0 0 0
Connor McDavid 0 0 0 4 0
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins 0 0 0 2 0
Jordan Oesterle 0 0 0 1 0
Benoit Pouliot 0 0 0 0 0
Griffin Reinhart 0 0 0 0 0
Kris Russell 0 0 0 0 0
Andrej Sekera 0 0 0 2 0
Anton Slepyshev 0 0 0 0 0
Goalies
Player GA SA SV SV% MIN
Cam Talbot 0 16 16 1.000
Skaters
Player G A P SOG PIM
Sven Andrighetto 0 0 0 2 0
Nathan Beaulieu 0 0 0 0 2
Paul Byron 0 0 0 0 0
Phillip Danault 0 0 0 1 0
Jacob De La Rose 0 0 0 0 0
David Desharnais 0 0 0 3 0
Alexei Emelin 0 0 0 4 2
Brian Flynn 0 0 0 0 0
Alex Galchenyuk 0 0 0 0 0
Artturi Lehkonen 0 0 0 1 0
Andrei Markov 0 0 0 0 0
Torrey Mitchell 0 0 0 0 0
Nikita Nesterov 0 0 0 1 0
Max Pacioretty 0 0 0 1 0
Greg Pateryn 0 0 0 0 0
Jeff Petry 0 0 0 0 0
Tomas Plekanec 0 0 0 1 0
Alexander Radulov 0 0 0 1 0
Andrew Shaw 0 0 0 1 0
Shea Weber 0 0 0 0 2
Goalies
Player GA SA SV SV% MIN
Al Montoya 0 28 28 1.000