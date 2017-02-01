Toronto
Maple Leafs
24-17-9
New York
Islanders
22-18-10

SCORING SUMMARY

1st Period Summary

Time Team Goal Assists Islanders Maple Leafs
1:23 Ryan Strome Brock Nelson , Johnny Boychuk 1 0
13:27 Nikita Soshnikov Nikita Zaitsev , Morgan Rielly 1 1
14:51 Auston Matthews Morgan Rielly 1 2
18:13 Nikolay Kulemin Casey Cizikas , Shane Prince 2 2

2nd Period Summary

Time Team Goal Assists Islanders Maple Leafs
5:12 Mitchell Marner Tyler Bozak , Matt Hunwick 2 3
9:34 Zach Hyman (Short-Handed) Nikita Zaitsev 2 4
13:48 Brock Nelson Ryan Strome , Anders Lee 3 4

PENALTY SUMMARY

1st Period Summary

No penalties in this period.

2nd Period Summary

Time Team Player Penalty
8:11 Morgan Rielly 2 minutes for Holding

BOXSCORE

Skaters
Player G A P SOG PIM
Tyler Bozak 0 1 1 3 0
Connor Brown 0 0 0 0 0
Connor Carrick 0 0 0 1 0
Jake Gardiner 0 0 0 2 0
Matt Hunwick 0 1 1 0 0
Zach Hyman 1 0 1 3 0
Nazem Kadri 0 0 0 1 0
Leo Komarov 0 0 0 0 0
Mitchell Marner 1 0 1 3 0
Matt Martin 0 0 0 0 0
Auston Matthews 1 0 1 3 0
William Nylander 0 0 0 1 0
Roman Polak 0 0 0 0 0
Morgan Rielly 0 2 2 0 2
Ben Smith 0 0 0 0 0
Nikita Soshnikov 1 0 1 2 0
Nikita Zaitsev 0 2 2 0 0
James van Riemsdyk 0 0 0 0 0
Goalies
Player GA SA SV SV% MIN
Frederik Andersen 3 19 16 .842
Skaters
Player G A P SOG PIM
Josh Bailey 0 0 0 1 0
Anthony Beauvillier 0 0 0 2 0
Johnny Boychuk 0 1 1 3 0
Jason Chimera 0 0 0 1 0
Casey Cizikas 0 1 1 1 0
Thomas Hickey 0 0 0 0 0
Nikolay Kulemin 1 0 1 2 0
Andrew Ladd 0 0 0 1 0
Nick Leddy 0 0 0 0 0
Anders Lee 0 1 1 1 0
Brock Nelson 1 1 2 2 0
Adam Pelech 0 0 0 0 0
Shane Prince 0 1 1 0 0
Alan Quine 0 0 0 1 0
Dennis Seidenberg 0 0 0 0 0
Ryan Strome 1 1 2 2 0
John Tavares 0 0 0 2 0
Calvin de Haan 0 0 0 0 0
Goalies
Player GA SA SV SV% MIN
Thomas Greiss 4 19 15 .789