Dallas
Stars
21-22-10
Toronto
Maple Leafs
24-17-10

SCORING SUMMARY

1st Period Summary

Time Team Goal Assists Maple Leafs Stars
9:09 Jake Gardiner Mitchell Marner , Tyler Bozak 1 0

PENALTY SUMMARY

1st Period Summary

No penalties in this period.

BOXSCORE

Skaters
Player G A P SOG PIM
Jamie Benn 0 0 0 2 0
Jordie Benn 0 0 0 0 0
Adam Cracknell 0 0 0 0 0
Cody Eakin 0 0 0 0 0
Patrick Eaves 0 0 0 1 0
Radek Faksa 0 0 0 1 0
Dan Hamhuis 0 0 0 0 0
Julius Honka 0 0 0 0 0
Jiri Hudler 0 0 0 0 0
Stephen Johns 0 0 0 0 0
John Klingberg 0 0 0 2 0
Lauri Korpikoski 0 0 0 0 0
Esa Lindell 0 0 0 1 0
Curtis McKenzie 0 0 0 0 0
Patrik Nemeth 0 0 0 2 0
Brett Ritchie 0 0 0 0 0
Antoine Roussel 0 0 0 0 0
Tyler Seguin 0 0 0 0 0
Patrick Sharp 0 0 0 0 0
Devin Shore 0 0 0 0 0
Goalies
Player GA SA SV SV% MIN
Antti Niemi 1 8 7 .875
Skaters
Player G A P SOG PIM
Tyler Bozak 0 1 1 1 0
Connor Brown 0 0 0 0 0
Connor Carrick 0 0 0 1 0
Jake Gardiner 1 0 1 2 0
Matt Hunwick 0 0 0 0 0
Zach Hyman 0 0 0 0 0
Nazem Kadri 0 0 0 1 0
Leo Komarov 0 0 0 0 0
Josh Leivo 0 0 0 0 0
Alexey Marchenko 0 0 0 0 0
Martin Marincin 0 0 0 0 0
Mitchell Marner 0 1 1 1 0
Matt Martin 0 0 0 0 0
Auston Matthews 0 0 0 0 0
William Nylander 0 0 0 1 0
Roman Polak 0 0 0 0 0
Morgan Rielly 0 0 0 1 0
Ben Smith 0 0 0 0 0
Nikita Soshnikov 0 0 0 0 0
Nikita Zaitsev 0 0 0 0 0
James van Riemsdyk 0 0 0 0 0
Goalies
Player GA SA SV SV% MIN
Curtis McElhinney 0 9 9 1.000