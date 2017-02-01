Montreal
Canadiens
30-16-8
Colorado
Avalanche
14-33-2

SCORING SUMMARY

1st Period Summary

Time Team Goal Assists Avalanche Canadiens
0:30 Mikko Rantanen Nathan MacKinnon , Gabriel Landeskog 1 0
2:25 Andreas Martinsen Francois Beauchemin , Calvin Pickard 2 0

PENALTY SUMMARY

1st Period Summary

Time Team Player Penalty
10:08 Fedor Tyutin 2 minutes for Holding

BOXSCORE

Skaters
Player G A P SOG PIM
Sven Andrighetto 0 0 0 0 0
Nathan Beaulieu 0 0 0 1 0
Paul Byron 0 0 0 1 0
Phillip Danault 0 0 0 0 0
David Desharnais 0 0 0 0 0
Alexei Emelin 0 0 0 0 0
Brian Flynn 0 0 0 0 0
Alex Galchenyuk 0 0 0 0 0
Artturi Lehkonen 0 0 0 1 0
Andrei Markov 0 0 0 2 0
Torrey Mitchell 0 0 0 0 0
Nikita Nesterov 0 0 0 2 0
Max Pacioretty 0 0 0 1 0
Jeff Petry 0 0 0 1 0
Tomas Plekanec 0 0 0 1 0
Alexander Radulov 0 0 0 0 0
Andrew Shaw 0 0 0 1 0
Shea Weber 0 0 0 0 0
Goalies
Player GA SA SV SV% MIN
Carey Price 2 7 5 .714
Skaters
Player G A P SOG PIM
Mark Barberio 0 0 0 0 0
Francois Beauchemin 0 1 1 0 0
Joe Colborne 0 0 0 0 0
Blake Comeau 0 0 0 0 0
Matt Duchene 0 0 0 1 0
Cody Goloubef 0 0 0 0 0
Mikhail Grigorenko 0 0 0 0 0
Jarome Iginla 0 0 0 1 0
Gabriel Landeskog 0 1 1 0 0
Nathan MacKinnon 0 1 1 0 0
Andreas Martinsen 1 0 1 2 0
John Mitchell 0 0 0 0 0
Matt Nieto 0 0 0 0 0
Mikko Rantanen 1 0 1 1 0
Carl Soderberg 0 0 0 0 0
Fedor Tyutin 0 0 0 0 2
Patrick Wiercioch 0 0 0 2 0
Nikita Zadorov 0 0 0 0 0
Goalies
Player GA SA SV SV% MIN
Calvin Pickard 0 11 11 1.000