Chicago
Blackhawks
23-11-5
St. Louis
Blues
19-13-5

SCORING SUMMARY

1st Period Summary

Time Team Goal Assists Blues Blackhawks
1:02 Michal Kempny Artemi Panarin , Duncan Keith 0 1

PENALTY SUMMARY

1st Period Summary

Time Team Player Penalty
10:24 Alex Pietrangelo 2 minutes for Slashing

BOXSCORE

Skaters
Player G A P SOG PIM FW FL
Artem Anisimov 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
Brian Campbell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Andrew Desjardins 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gustav Forsling 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ryan Hartman 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
Vinnie Hinostroza 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Niklas Hjalmarsson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Patrick Kane 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
Duncan Keith 0 1 1 0 0 0 0
Michal Kempny 1 0 1 1 0 0 0
Tanner Kero 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tyler Motte 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
Artemi Panarin 0 1 1 0 0 0 0
Richard Panik 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
Dennis Rasmussen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Michal Rozsival 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brent Seabrook 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jonathan Toews 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jordin Tootoo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Trevor van Riemsdyk 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Goalies
Player GA SA SV SV% MIN
Corey Crawford 0 3 3 1
Skaters
Player G A P SOG PIM FW FL
Patrik Berglund 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jay Bouwmeester 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kyle Brodziak 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
Joel Edmundson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Robby Fabbri 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Carl Gunnarsson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brad Hunt 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dmitrij Jaskin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jori Lehtera 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colton Parayko 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
David Perron 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alex Pietrangelo 0 0 0 2 2 0 0
Ty Rattie 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ryan Reaves 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jaden Schwartz 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kevin Shattenkirk 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Paul Stastny 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alexander Steen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vladimir Tarasenko 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Scottie Upshall 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nail Yakupov 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Goalies
Player GA SA SV SV% MIN
Jake Allen 1 6 5 .833