St. Louis
Blues
27-22-5
Toronto
Maple Leafs
25-17-10

SCORING SUMMARY

1st Period Summary

Time Team Goal Assists Maple Leafs Blues
4:15 Patrik Berglund Magnus Paajarvi , Jaden Schwartz 0 1

PENALTY SUMMARY

1st Period Summary

Time Team Player Penalty
12:23 Auston Matthews 2 minutes for Hooking

BOXSCORE

Skaters
Player G A P SOG PIM
Kenny Agostino 0 0 0 1 0
Ivan Barbashev 0 0 0 0 0
Patrik Berglund 1 0 1 2 0
Jay Bouwmeester 0 0 0 1 0
Joel Edmundson 0 0 0 0 0
Carl Gunnarsson 0 0 0 0 0
Jori Lehtera 0 0 0 0 0
Magnus Paajarvi 0 1 1 0 0
Colton Parayko 0 0 0 3 0
David Perron 0 0 0 2 0
Alex Pietrangelo 0 0 0 2 0
Ryan Reaves 0 0 0 0 0
Jaden Schwartz 0 1 1 0 0
Kevin Shattenkirk 0 0 0 2 0
Paul Stastny 0 0 0 1 0
Alexander Steen 0 0 0 0 0
Vladimir Tarasenko 0 0 0 1 0
Scottie Upshall 0 0 0 0 0
Goalies
Player GA SA SV SV% MIN
Jake Allen 0 4 4 1.000
Skaters
Player G A P SOG PIM
Tyler Bozak 0 0 0 1 0
Connor Brown 0 0 0 0 0
Connor Carrick 0 0 0 0 0
Jake Gardiner 0 0 0 0 0
Matt Hunwick 0 0 0 0 0
Zach Hyman 0 0 0 0 0
Nazem Kadri 0 0 0 0 0
Leo Komarov 0 0 0 0 0
Josh Leivo 0 0 0 0 0
Mitchell Marner 0 0 0 1 0
Matt Martin 0 0 0 0 0
Auston Matthews 0 0 0 0 2
William Nylander 0 0 0 2 0
Roman Polak 0 0 0 0 0
Morgan Rielly 0 0 0 0 0
Ben Smith 0 0 0 0 0
Nikita Zaitsev 0 0 0 0 0
James van Riemsdyk 0 0 0 0 0
Goalies
Player GA SA SV SV% MIN
Frederik Andersen 1 15 14 .933