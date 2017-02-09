Montreal
Canadiens
30-17-8
Arizona
Coyotes
17-28-6

SCORING SUMMARY

1st Period Summary

Time Team Goal Assists Coyotes Canadiens
0:57 Max Pacioretty Phillip Danault , Jeff Petry 0 1
13:10 Andrei Markov Michael McCarron , Daniel Carr 0 2

2nd Period Summary

Time Team Goal Assists Coyotes Canadiens
13:46 Christian Dvorak (Power-Play) Max Domi , Oliver Ekman-Larsson 1 2
15:45 Max Domi Peter Holland 2 2
16:07 Alex Goligoski (Short-Handed) Jordan Martinook 3 2

PENALTY SUMMARY

1st Period Summary

No penalties in this period.

2nd Period Summary

Time Team Player Penalty
11:02 Andrew Shaw 2 minutes for Hooking
13:09 Phillip Danault 2 minutes for Delay of Game
14:01 Paul Byron 2 minutes for Tripping
14:16 Oliver Ekman-Larsson 2 minutes for Holding

BOXSCORE

Skaters
Player G A P SOG PIM
Sven Andrighetto 0 0 0 1 0
Nathan Beaulieu 0 0 0 0 0
Paul Byron 0 0 0 1 2
Daniel Carr 0 1 1 1 0
Phillip Danault 0 1 1 1 2
David Desharnais 0 0 0 0 0
Alexei Emelin 0 0 0 1 0
Brian Flynn 0 0 0 0 0
Alex Galchenyuk 0 0 0 1 0
Artturi Lehkonen 0 0 0 0 0
Andrei Markov 1 0 1 1 0
Michael McCarron 0 1 1 1 0
Torrey Mitchell 0 0 0 0 0
Nikita Nesterov 0 0 0 0 0
Max Pacioretty 1 0 1 4 0
Greg Pateryn 0 0 0 1 0
Jeff Petry 0 1 1 1 0
Tomas Plekanec 0 0 0 0 0
Alexander Radulov 0 0 0 1 0
Andrew Shaw 0 0 0 3 2
Shea Weber 0 0 0 2 0
Goalies
Player GA SA SV SV% MIN
Carey Price 3 17 14 .824
Skaters
Player G A P SOG PIM
Alex Burmistrov 0 0 0 1 0
Jakob Chychrun 0 0 0 0 0
Kevin Connauton 0 0 0 0 0
Lawson Crouse 0 0 0 1 0
Shane Doan 0 0 0 0 0
Max Domi 1 1 2 2 0
Christian Dvorak 1 0 1 1 0
Oliver Ekman-Larsson 0 1 1 0 2
Alex Goligoski 1 0 1 3 0
Martin Hanzal 0 0 0 0 0
Peter Holland 0 1 1 3 0
Josh Jooris 0 0 0 0 0
Jordan Martinook 0 1 1 1 0
Jamie McGinn 0 0 0 2 0
Connor Murphy 0 0 0 0 0
Brendan Perlini 0 0 0 0 0
Tobias Rieder 0 0 0 1 0
Luke Schenn 0 0 0 0 0
Michael Stone 0 0 0 0 0
Radim Vrbata 0 0 0 2 0
Ryan White 0 0 0 0 0
Goalies
Player GA SA SV SV% MIN
Mike Smith 2 20 18 .900