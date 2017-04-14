New York
Rangers
48-28-6
Montreal
Canadiens
47-26-9

SCORING SUMMARY

1st Period Summary

No scoring in this period.

PENALTY SUMMARY

1st Period Summary

No penalties in this period.

BOXSCORE

Skaters
Player G A P +/- SOG PIM TOI FW FL H
Pavel Buchnevich 0 0 0 0 0 0 00:00 0 0 0
Adam Clendening 0 0 0 0 0 0 00:00 0 0 0
Jesper Fast 0 0 0 0 0 0 00:40 0 0 0
Dan Girardi 0 0 0 0 0 0 00:47 0 0 0
Tanner Glass 0 0 0 0 0 0 00:40 0 0 0
Michael Grabner 0 0 0 0 1 0 00:45 0 0 0
Kevin Hayes 0 0 0 0 0 0 00:34 2 0 1
Nick Holden 0 0 0 0 0 0 01:01 0 0 0
Steven Kampfer 0 0 0 0 0 0 00:00 0 0 0
Kevin Klein 0 0 0 0 0 0 00:00 0 0 0
Chris Kreider 0 0 0 0 0 0 00:25 0 0 0
Oscar Lindberg 0 0 0 0 0 0 00:40 0 1 0
Ryan McDonagh 0 0 0 0 0 0 00:30 0 0 0
J.T. Miller 0 0 0 0 0 0 00:51 0 0 0
Rick Nash 0 0 0 0 0 0 00:36 0 0 0
Brandon Pirri 0 0 0 0 0 0 00:00 0 0 0
Matt Puempel 0 0 0 0 0 0 00:00 0 0 0
Brady Skjei 0 0 0 0 0 0 00:38 0 0 0
Brendan Smith 0 0 0 0 0 0 00:38 0 0 0
Marc Staal 0 0 0 0 1 0 01:18 0 0 0
Derek Stepan 0 0 0 0 0 0 00:18 0 0 0
Jimmy Vesey 0 0 0 0 0 0 00:30 0 0 0
Mika Zibanejad 0 0 0 0 0 0 00:54 0 0 1
Mats Zuccarello 0 0 0 0 0 0 00:25 0 0 0
Goalies
Player GA SA SV SV% MIN
Henrik Lundqvist 0 0 0 .000
Skaters
Player G A P +/- SOG PIM TOI FW FL H
Nathan Beaulieu 0 0 0 0 0 0 00:36 0 0 0
Jordie Benn 0 0 0 0 0 0 00:49 0 0 0
Paul Byron 0 0 0 0 0 0 00:12 0 0 0
Phillip Danault 0 0 0 0 0 0 00:42 0 0 0
Brandon Davidson 0 0 0 0 0 0 00:00 0 0 0
Alexei Emelin 0 0 0 0 0 0 00:00 0 0 0
Brian Flynn 0 0 0 0 0 0 00:00 0 0 0
Alex Galchenyuk 0 0 0 0 0 0 00:36 0 0 0
Brendan Gallagher 0 0 0 0 0 0 00:16 0 0 0
Dwight King 0 0 0 0 0 0 00:43 0 0 1
Artturi Lehkonen 0 0 0 0 0 0 00:56 0 0 0
Andrei Markov 0 0 0 0 0 0 01:01 0 0 0
Andreas Martinsen 0 0 0 0 0 0 00:36 0 0 1
Michael McCarron 0 0 0 0 0 0 00:00 0 0 0
Torrey Mitchell 0 0 0 0 0 0 00:00 0 0 0
Nikita Nesterov 0 0 0 0 0 0 00:36 0 0 0
Steve Ott 0 0 0 0 0 0 00:36 1 0 0
Max Pacioretty 0 0 0 0 0 0 00:55 0 0 0
Jeff Petry 0 0 0 0 0 0 00:49 0 0 0
Tomas Plekanec 0 0 0 0 0 0 00:12 0 0 0
Alexander Radulov 0 0 0 0 0 0 00:38 0 0 1
Mikhail Sergachev 0 0 0 0 0 0 00:00 0 0 0
Andrew Shaw 0 0 0 0 0 0 00:56 0 2 0
Shea Weber 0 0 0 0 0 0 01:01 0 0 0
Goalies
Player GA SA SV SV% MIN
Carey Price 0 2 2 1.000