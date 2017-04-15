Boston
Bruins
44-31-7
Ottawa
Senators
44-28-10

SCORING SUMMARY

1st Period Summary

No scoring in this period.

2nd Period Summary

Time Team Goal Assists Senators Bruins
9:47 Drew Stafford David Backes , Zdeno Chara 0 1
10:57 Clarke MacArthur (Power-Play) Bobby Ryan , Derick Brassard 1 1
12:39 Tim Schaller (Short-Handed) Dominic Moore 1 2
16:01 Patrice Bergeron (Power-Play) David Pastrnak , Ryan Spooner 1 3

PENALTY SUMMARY

1st Period Summary

Time Team Player Penalty
11:07 Drew Stafford 2 minutes for Tripping
11:33 Alexandre Burrows 2 minutes for Interference

2nd Period Summary

Time Team Player Penalty
10:16 Frank Vatrano 2 minutes for Tripping
11:00 Zack Smith 2 minutes for Roughing
11:00 Matt Beleskey 2 minutes for Roughing
15:13 Chris Wideman 2 minutes for Tripping
17:10 Clarke MacArthur 2 minutes for Cross-checking

BOXSCORE

Skaters
Player G A P +/- SOG PIM TOI FW FL H
David Backes 0 1 1 1 2 0 08:31 0 1 4
Matt Beleskey 0 0 0 0 1 4 06:39 0 0 2
Patrice Bergeron 1 0 1 0 2 0 12:57 5 7 0
Zdeno Chara 0 1 1 1 1 0 17:53 0 0 1
Sean Kuraly 0 0 0 0 1 0 05:41 1 3 3
John-Michael Liles 0 0 0 1 1 0 09:12 0 0 0
Brad Marchand 0 0 0 0 2 0 12:49 0 0 1
Charlie McAvoy 0 0 0 0 2 0 16:01 0 0 3
Adam McQuaid 0 0 0 0 0 0 02:47 0 0 1
Kevan Miller 0 0 0 1 1 0 16:32 0 0 3
Dominic Moore 0 1 1 1 1 0 09:28 2 2 1
Joe Morrow 0 0 0 1 0 0 10:40 0 0 3
Riley Nash 0 0 0 0 3 0 08:54 2 2 1
David Pastrnak 0 1 1 0 1 0 10:43 0 0 1
Tim Schaller 1 0 1 1 1 0 06:31 0 0 2
Ryan Spooner 0 1 1 1 0 0 08:56 0 4 3
Drew Stafford 1 0 1 1 3 2 07:54 0 0 2
Frank Vatrano 0 0 0 0 1 2 08:02 0 0 3
Goalies
Player GA SA SV SV% MIN
Tuukka Rask 1 17 16 .941
Skaters
Player G A P +/- SOG PIM TOI FW FL H
Mark Borowiecki 0 0 0 0 0 0 03:43 0 0 1
Derick Brassard 0 1 1 -1 0 0 12:36 6 4 2
Alexandre Burrows 0 0 0 -1 2 2 08:45 0 0 3
Cody Ceci 0 0 0 0 1 0 14:27 0 0 1
Ryan Dzingel 0 0 0 0 0 0 07:47 0 0 1
Mike Hoffman 0 0 0 0 1 0 09:15 0 0 3
Erik Karlsson 0 0 0 -2 1 0 17:38 0 0 0
Clarke MacArthur 1 0 1 0 3 2 10:24 0 0 1
Marc Methot 0 0 0 -1 0 0 11:00 0 0 5
Jean-Gabriel Pageau 0 0 0 0 2 0 08:11 4 1 0
Dion Phaneuf 0 0 0 0 1 0 13:43 0 0 2
Tom Pyatt 0 0 0 -1 0 0 07:30 0 0 0
Bobby Ryan 0 1 1 0 2 0 09:50 0 0 1
Zack Smith 0 0 0 -1 2 2 08:08 4 0 3
Viktor Stalberg 0 0 0 -1 2 0 09:48 0 0 1
Mark Stone 0 0 0 -1 0 0 09:29 0 1 4
Kyle Turris 0 0 0 -1 0 0 08:42 5 4 2
Chris Wideman 0 0 0 0 0 2 11:03 0 0 1
Goalies
Player GA SA SV SV% MIN
Craig Anderson 3 23 20 .870