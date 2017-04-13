Toronto
Maple Leafs
40-27-15
Washington
Capitals
55-19-8

SCORING SUMMARY

1st Period Summary

Time Team Goal Assists Capitals Maple Leafs
1:35 Mitchell Marner James van Riemsdyk , Tyler Bozak 0 1
9:44 Jake Gardiner Unassisted 0 2
12:24 Justin Williams (Power-Play) T.J. Oshie , Kevin Shattenkirk 1 2

2nd Period Summary

No scoring in this period.

PENALTY SUMMARY

1st Period Summary

Time Team Player Penalty
4:34 Lars Eller 2 minutes for Cross-checking
10:22 Brian Boyle 2 minutes for Interference
10:52 Zach Hyman 2 minutes for Tripping

2nd Period Summary

No penalties in this period.

BOXSCORE

Skaters
Player G A P +/- SOG PIM TOI FW FL H
Brian Boyle 0 0 0 0 3 2 04:03 5 1 1
Tyler Bozak 0 1 1 1 0 0 08:43 7 5 1
Connor Brown 0 0 0 1 0 0 05:58 0 0 2
Connor Carrick 0 0 0 1 1 0 05:42 0 0 0
Jake Gardiner 1 0 1 1 1 0 09:44 0 0 0
Matt Hunwick 0 0 0 0 1 0 11:00 0 0 2
Zach Hyman 0 0 0 0 0 2 06:13 0 0 0
Nazem Kadri 0 0 0 1 2 0 06:51 3 3 1
Kasperi Kapanen 0 0 0 0 1 0 04:30 0 0 2
Leo Komarov 0 0 0 1 1 0 07:39 2 1 4
Martin Marincin 0 0 0 1 0 0 05:51 0 0 0
Mitchell Marner 1 0 1 1 1 0 07:08 0 0 1
Matt Martin 0 0 0 0 1 0 04:41 0 0 4
Auston Matthews 0 0 0 0 1 0 08:01 2 4 0
William Nylander 0 0 0 0 4 0 08:16 1 1 0
Roman Polak 0 0 0 1 0 0 10:19 0 0 1
Morgan Rielly 0 0 0 0 0 0 10:33 0 1 1
James van Riemsdyk 0 1 1 1 4 0 08:56 0 0 0
Goalies
Player GA SA SV SV% MIN
Frederik Andersen 1 15 14 .933
Skaters
Player G A P +/- SOG PIM TOI FW FL H
Karl Alzner 0 0 0 0 0 0 08:46 0 0 2
Nicklas Backstrom 0 0 0 -1 1 0 10:21 6 8 0
Jay Beagle 0 0 0 0 0 0 07:11 5 4 2
Andre Burakovsky 0 0 0 -1 0 0 03:59 0 1 1
John Carlson 0 0 0 0 3 0 08:32 0 0 1
Brett Connolly 0 0 0 -1 0 0 03:37 0 0 1
Lars Eller 0 0 0 -1 0 2 04:18 0 5 2
Marcus Johansson 0 0 0 0 1 0 07:03 0 0 1
Evgeny Kuznetsov 0 0 0 0 1 0 06:10 4 2 1
Matt Niskanen 0 0 0 0 0 0 09:43 0 0 1
Dmitry Orlov 0 0 0 0 3 0 09:54 0 0 1
Brooks Orpik 0 0 0 -2 1 0 07:02 0 0 0
T.J. Oshie 0 1 1 -1 0 0 09:20 0 1 1
Alex Ovechkin 0 0 0 -1 1 0 08:40 0 0 2
Kevin Shattenkirk 0 1 1 -2 2 0 09:05 0 0 1
Justin Williams 1 0 1 0 2 0 08:07 0 0 1
Tom Wilson 0 0 0 0 0 0 06:35 0 0 2
Daniel Winnik 0 0 0 0 0 0 07:26 0 0 2
Goalies
Player GA SA SV SV% MIN
Braden Holtby 2 21 19 .905