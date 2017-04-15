Toronto
Maple Leafs
40-27-15
Washington
Capitals
55-19-8

SCORING SUMMARY

1st Period Summary

No scoring in this period.

PENALTY SUMMARY

1st Period Summary

Time Team Player Penalty
0:21 Jake Gardiner 2 minutes for Cross-checking

BOXSCORE

Skaters
Player G A P +/- SOG PIM TOI FW FL H
Brian Boyle 0 0 0 0 0 0 00:00 0 0 0
Tyler Bozak 0 0 0 0 0 0 00:04 0 0 0
Connor Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 01:25 0 0 0
Connor Carrick 0 0 0 0 0 0 00:00 0 0 0
Jake Gardiner 0 0 0 0 0 2 00:31 0 0 0
Matt Hunwick 0 0 0 0 0 0 01:37 0 0 0
Zach Hyman 0 0 0 0 0 0 01:06 0 1 0
Nazem Kadri 0 0 0 0 0 0 00:21 0 1 0
Kasperi Kapanen 0 0 0 0 0 0 00:43 0 0 0
Leo Komarov 0 0 0 0 0 0 01:48 1 0 0
Martin Marincin 0 0 0 0 0 0 00:37 0 0 0
Mitchell Marner 0 0 0 0 0 0 00:04 0 0 0
Matt Martin 0 0 0 0 0 0 00:00 0 0 0
Auston Matthews 0 0 0 0 0 0 00:00 0 0 0
William Nylander 0 0 0 0 0 0 00:00 0 0 0
Roman Polak 0 0 0 0 0 0 01:58 0 0 1
Morgan Rielly 0 0 0 0 0 0 00:37 0 0 0
James van Riemsdyk 0 0 0 0 0 0 00:04 0 0 0
Goalies
Player GA SA SV SV% MIN
Frederik Andersen 0 4 4 1.000
Skaters
Player G A P +/- SOG PIM TOI FW FL H
Karl Alzner 0 0 0 0 0 0 00:00 0 0 0
Nicklas Backstrom 0 0 0 0 0 0 01:10 1 0 0
Jay Beagle 0 0 0 0 0 0 00:21 1 0 0
Andre Burakovsky 0 0 0 0 0 0 01:04 0 0 0
John Carlson 0 0 0 0 0 0 01:04 0 0 0
Brett Connolly 0 0 0 0 0 0 00:00 0 0 0
Lars Eller 0 0 0 0 0 0 00:00 0 0 0
Marcus Johansson 0 0 0 0 0 0 00:47 0 0 0
Evgeny Kuznetsov 0 0 0 0 1 0 01:04 0 1 0
Matt Niskanen 0 0 0 0 0 0 01:25 0 0 0
Dmitry Orlov 0 0 0 0 0 0 00:21 0 0 0
Brooks Orpik 0 0 0 0 0 0 00:23 0 0 0
T.J. Oshie 0 0 0 0 0 0 01:13 0 0 0
Alex Ovechkin 0 0 0 0 1 0 01:10 0 0 0
Kevin Shattenkirk 0 0 0 0 2 0 01:10 0 0 0
Justin Williams 0 0 0 0 0 0 01:01 0 0 0
Tom Wilson 0 0 0 0 0 0 00:21 0 0 0
Daniel Winnik 0 0 0 0 0 0 00:21 0 0 0
Goalies
Player GA SA SV SV% MIN
Braden Holtby 0 0 0 .000