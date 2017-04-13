Calgary
Flames
45-33-4
Anaheim
Ducks
46-23-13

SCORING SUMMARY

1st Period Summary

Time Team Goal Assists Ducks Flames
0:52 Ryan Getzlaf (Power-Play) Jakob Silfverberg , Shea Theodore 1 0
8:43 Sean Monahan (Power-Play) Kris Versteeg , T.J. Brodie 1 1

2nd Period Summary

Time Team Goal Assists Ducks Flames
9:46 Sam Bennett Kris Versteeg , Dougie Hamilton 1 2

PENALTY SUMMARY

1st Period Summary

Time Team Player Penalty
0:47 Dougie Hamilton 2 minutes for Tripping
8:08 Ondrej Kase 2 minutes for Slashing
13:02 Sam Bennett 2 minutes for Holding
14:42 Deryk Engelland 2 minutes for Tripping
17:13 Jakob Silfverberg 2 minutes for Hooking

2nd Period Summary

No penalties in this period.

BOXSCORE

Skaters
Player G A P +/- SOG PIM TOI FW FL H
Mikael Backlund 0 0 0 0 0 0 10:18 3 10 0
Matt Bartkowski 0 0 0 0 1 0 07:54 0 0 3
Sam Bennett 1 0 1 1 1 2 07:28 4 4 3
Lance Bouma 0 0 0 0 1 0 07:12 0 0 1
T.J. Brodie 0 1 1 0 1 0 11:38 0 0 1
Troy Brouwer 0 0 0 0 1 0 07:11 3 0 2
Alex Chiasson 0 0 0 1 1 0 07:54 0 0 2
Deryk Engelland 0 0 0 0 0 2 07:07 0 0 1
Micheal Ferland 0 0 0 0 4 0 06:43 0 0 2
Michael Frolik 0 0 0 0 0 0 09:55 1 0 0
Johnny Gaudreau 0 0 0 0 1 0 09:09 0 0 0
Mark Giordano 0 0 0 1 1 0 13:30 0 0 2
Dougie Hamilton 0 1 1 1 0 2 13:43 0 0 1
Sean Monahan 1 0 1 0 1 0 07:45 4 6 0
Matt Stajan 0 0 0 0 0 0 06:24 3 2 0
Michael Stone 0 0 0 0 1 0 11:02 0 0 2
Matthew Tkachuk 0 0 0 0 1 0 08:31 0 0 2
Kris Versteeg 0 2 2 1 2 0 07:41 0 0 0
Goalies
Player GA SA SV SV% MIN
Brian Elliott 1 22 21 .955
Skaters
Player G A P +/- SOG PIM TOI FW FL H
Kevin Bieksa 0 0 0 -1 0 0 09:05 0 0 1
Andrew Cogliano 0 0 0 -1 1 0 08:40 0 0 2
Patrick Eaves 0 0 0 0 3 0 09:12 0 0 2
Ryan Getzlaf 1 0 1 0 3 0 12:03 7 4 3
Ondrej Kase 0 0 0 0 1 2 05:22 0 0 1
Ryan Kesler 0 0 0 -1 2 0 11:36 7 4 2
Hampus Lindholm 0 0 0 0 0 0 10:41 0 0 0
Josh Manson 0 0 0 0 0 0 11:31 0 0 1
Brandon Montour 0 0 0 0 1 0 10:30 0 0 1
Corey Perry 0 0 0 0 1 0 07:26 0 0 2
Rickard Rakell 0 0 0 0 2 0 10:29 0 0 2
Logan Shaw 0 0 0 0 0 0 05:18 0 0 0
Jakob Silfverberg 0 1 1 -1 3 2 09:36 0 0 0
Shea Theodore 0 1 1 -1 1 0 09:12 0 0 1
Nate Thompson 0 0 0 0 1 0 05:58 2 3 2
Sami Vatanen 0 0 0 0 1 0 12:38 0 0 1
Antoine Vermette 0 0 0 0 2 0 07:04 5 5 0
Chris Wagner 0 0 0 0 0 0 06:14 1 2 1
Goalies
Player GA SA SV SV% MIN
John Gibson 2 17 15 .882