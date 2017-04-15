Calgary
Flames
45-33-4
Anaheim
Ducks
46-23-13

SCORING SUMMARY

1st Period Summary

Time Team Goal Assists Ducks Flames
3:21 Jakob Silfverberg Brandon Montour , Shea Theodore 1 0
6:44 Rickard Rakell Ryan Getzlaf , Kevin Bieksa 2 0
18:24 Mikael Backlund (Short-Handed) Michael Frolik 2 1

2nd Period Summary

No scoring in this period.

PENALTY SUMMARY

1st Period Summary

Time Team Player Penalty
5:11 Corey Perry 2 minutes for Roughing
5:11 Kris Versteeg 2 minutes for Roughing
18:02 Matthew Tkachuk 4 minutes for High-sticking

2nd Period Summary

Time Team Player Penalty
5:15 Kevin Bieksa 2 minutes for Slashing

BOXSCORE

Skaters
Player G A P +/- SOG PIM TOI FW FL H
Mikael Backlund 1 0 1 0 1 0 06:28 3 4 1
Matt Bartkowski 0 0 0 -1 2 0 05:02 0 0 3
Sam Bennett 0 0 0 0 1 0 04:30 4 1 2
Lance Bouma 0 0 0 0 0 0 05:30 0 0 1
T.J. Brodie 0 0 0 -1 3 0 08:43 0 0 0
Troy Brouwer 0 0 0 0 1 0 05:23 0 3 1
Alex Chiasson 0 0 0 0 0 0 04:12 0 0 0
Deryk Engelland 0 0 0 0 0 0 07:19 0 0 1
Micheal Ferland 0 0 0 -1 0 0 04:35 1 0 3
Michael Frolik 0 1 1 0 0 0 06:54 0 0 1
Johnny Gaudreau 0 0 0 -1 0 0 07:02 0 0 0
Mark Giordano 0 0 0 1 1 0 10:18 0 0 1
Dougie Hamilton 0 0 0 0 1 0 08:38 0 0 0
Sean Monahan 0 0 0 -1 0 0 06:33 2 4 1
Matt Stajan 0 0 0 0 0 0 06:32 0 4 0
Michael Stone 0 0 0 -1 1 0 08:06 0 0 0
Matthew Tkachuk 0 0 0 0 2 4 04:43 0 0 1
Kris Versteeg 0 0 0 0 0 2 03:47 0 0 0
Goalies
Player GA SA SV SV% MIN
Brian Elliott 2 13 11 .846
Skaters
Player G A P +/- SOG PIM TOI FW FL H
Kevin Bieksa 0 1 1 1 0 2 06:56 0 0 1
Andrew Cogliano 0 0 0 1 2 0 04:30 1 0 1
Patrick Eaves 0 0 0 -1 1 0 06:32 0 0 2
Ryan Getzlaf 0 1 1 0 1 0 07:19 3 0 0
Korbinian Holzer 0 0 0 0 0 0 06:18 0 0 0
Ryan Kesler 0 0 0 0 1 0 08:18 5 5 0
Hampus Lindholm 0 0 0 1 0 0 07:41 0 0 0
Josh Manson 0 0 0 0 0 0 07:54 0 0 1
Brandon Montour 0 1 1 1 1 0 07:47 0 0 0
Corey Perry 0 0 0 0 1 2 07:16 0 0 2
Rickard Rakell 1 0 1 1 1 0 07:42 0 1 0
Nick Ritchie 0 0 0 0 1 0 04:32 0 0 3
Logan Shaw 0 0 0 0 1 0 03:45 0 0 2
Jakob Silfverberg 1 0 1 0 2 0 08:04 0 0 0
Shea Theodore 0 1 1 0 1 0 09:07 0 0 0
Nate Thompson 0 0 0 0 0 0 03:57 4 0 2
Antoine Vermette 0 0 0 0 0 0 06:52 2 4 0
Chris Wagner 0 0 0 0 0 0 03:45 1 0 1
Goalies
Player GA SA SV SV% MIN
John Gibson 1 13 12 .923