San Jose
Sharks
46-29-7
Edmonton
Oilers
47-26-9

SCORING SUMMARY

1st Period Summary

Time Team Goal Assists Oilers Sharks
6:44 Oscar Klefbom Jordan Eberle , Milan Lucic 1 0

PENALTY SUMMARY

1st Period Summary

Time Team Player Penalty
9:18 Jordan Eberle 2 minutes for Tripping
13:24 Zack Kassian 2 minutes for High-sticking

BOXSCORE

Skaters
Player G A P +/- SOG PIM TOI FW FL H
Mikkel Boedker 0 0 0 0 0 0 04:52 0 0 1
Justin Braun 0 0 0 0 0 0 04:09 0 0 1
Brent Burns 0 0 0 0 2 0 06:54 0 0 0
Logan Couture 0 0 0 0 0 0 05:53 1 0 2
Dylan DeMelo 0 0 0 0 0 0 00:00 0 0 0
Brenden Dillon 0 0 0 -1 0 0 04:46 0 0 0
Joonas Donskoi 0 0 0 -1 0 0 02:54 0 0 0
Jannik Hansen 0 0 0 0 0 0 03:27 0 0 2
Tomas Hertl 0 0 0 0 0 0 05:44 1 1 1
Melker Karlsson 0 0 0 0 0 0 03:42 0 0 2
Kevin Labanc 0 0 0 0 0 0 00:00 0 0 0
Patrick Marleau 0 0 0 -1 0 0 03:19 0 1 0
Paul Martin 0 0 0 0 0 0 04:12 0 0 0
Timo Meier 0 0 0 0 1 0 03:39 0 0 2
Joe Pavelski 0 0 0 0 1 0 06:09 3 0 1
David Schlemko 0 0 0 -1 0 0 04:47 0 0 1
Marcus Sorensen 0 0 0 0 0 0 04:00 0 0 0
Chris Tierney 0 0 0 0 1 0 03:39 1 1 1
Marc-Edouard Vlasic 0 0 0 0 1 0 04:55 0 0 0
Joel Ward 0 0 0 -1 1 0 02:54 0 0 1
Goalies
Player GA SA SV SV% MIN
Martin Jones 1 5 4 .800
Skaters
Player G A P +/- SOG PIM TOI FW FL H
Matt Benning 0 0 0 0 0 0 00:00 0 0 0
Drake Caggiula 0 0 0 0 0 0 02:50 0 0 2
David Desharnais 0 0 0 0 0 0 01:16 0 1 0
Leon Draisaitl 0 0 0 0 0 0 04:26 0 0 1
Jordan Eberle 0 1 1 1 0 2 03:46 0 0 1
Eric Gryba 0 0 0 1 0 0 05:03 0 0 3
Zack Kassian 0 0 0 0 1 2 03:32 0 0 2
Oscar Klefbom 1 0 1 1 1 0 06:01 0 0 0
Adam Larsson 0 0 0 0 1 0 06:05 0 0 4
Mark Letestu 0 0 0 0 0 0 05:02 1 2 2
Milan Lucic 0 1 1 1 0 0 03:41 0 0 0
Patrick Maroon 0 0 0 0 0 0 04:18 0 0 1
Connor McDavid 0 0 0 0 1 0 04:32 1 2 0
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins 0 0 0 1 0 0 05:15 1 1 0
Darnell Nurse 0 0 0 0 0 0 05:12 0 0 0
Iiro Pakarinen 0 0 0 0 0 0 02:40 0 0 1
Benoit Pouliot 0 0 0 0 1 0 02:39 0 0 0
Kris Russell 0 0 0 0 0 0 04:51 0 0 0
Andrej Sekera 0 0 0 0 0 0 04:46 0 0 1
Anton Slepyshev 0 0 0 0 0 0 00:00 0 0 0
Goalies
Player GA SA SV SV% MIN
Cam Talbot 0 7 7 1.000