Sportsnet: Can you skate?

Gary Bettman: Yes.

Can you stop both ways? Are you comfortable with your crossovers in both directions?

Let’s put it this way: I would consider my skiing ability to be far superior to my skating ability. And in fact my 10-year-old grandson, who’s a AAA squirt, can skate circles around me.

Have you ever cheered for an NHL team? I guess when you were a kid you did.

Yes, but I won’t go back there so people think I have some inherent biases, which I don’t. My rooting interest these days is first and foremost competitive hockey, and secondly in officials not making a mistake.

It would be funny if you were a big fan of the Ottawa Senators.

I think the other 29 teams might have an issue with that.

So I shouldn’t ask who your favourite player is?

No, I love them all.

Good answer. Same with the owners, right?

Absolutely with the owners.