Gary Bettman says NHL will call more slashing penalties next season

Commissioner Gary Bettman says the NHL will look to enforce slashing penalties more next season and is not interested in more expansion at this time.

Following the league’s board of governors meeting, Bettman said pointless slashes to players’ hands will be called more. Ottawa’s Marc Methot and Calgary’s Johnny Gaudreau were among the players to miss time last season with hand injuries from slashes.

In response to questions about Seattle and Quebec City, Bettman says owners weren’t interested in considering another expansion process. Vegas, which will announce its expansion draft selections tonight during the awards show, begins play as the 31st team next season.

Bettman also says he doesn’t believe anything is "amiss" with the Chicago Blackhawks and Marian Hossa, who won’t play next season because of side effects to medication for a progressive skin disorder. Hossa can be placed on long-term injured reserve, giving the Blackhawks much-needed salary relief.