Golden Knights acquire David Clarkson, two picks from Blue Jackets

(Jamie Sabau/Getty)

The Vegas Golden Knights acquired forward David Clarkson, a 2017 first-round draft pick and a 2019 second-round pick from the Columbus Blue Jackets for expansion draft considerations.

Acquire:
  • David Clarkson
  • 2017 1st round pick
  • 2019 2nd round pick
Acquire:
  • Expansion Draft considerations