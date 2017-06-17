Golden Knights announce they are open to negotiating on expansion draft

The Vegas Golden Knights issued an update on the expansion draft process on Saturday.

“The Golden Knights organization is very pleased with how the expansion draft process has gone so far,” the team announced in a statement, noting that GM George McPhee and his staff will continue to engage in talks with the other 30 teams.

The Golden Knights also said in their statement that the organization is willing to negotiate to allow teams an opportunity to keep their rosters together.

“Vegas has indicated that they will give all 30 clubs every opportunity to keep their rosters intact if they’d like,” the statement read. “This means that before the Golden Knights claim a player off a team’s unprotected list McPhee and his staff are willing to negotiate deals so the other clubs do not lose a player they would otherwise like to keep.”